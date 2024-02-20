How to unlock viewing cage in palworld?

Viewing Cage In Palworld can be unlocked in the early stages. In this expansive world set on the Palpagos Island, players can capture and befriend a wide array of Pals — creatures with various abilities and appearances. Among the many structures that players can build in their base, the Viewing Cage stands out as a display piece for those who wish to admire their captured Pals closely without the usual responsibilities that come with pet ownership.

This guide will walk you through the steps to unlock and craft a Viewing Cage in Palworld, transforming your base into a living museum of your most extraordinary catches.

What is the Viewing Cage in Palworld?

Viewing Cage in the game (image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

The Viewing Cage is designed as an exhibit enclosure, providing a space where a Pal can be placed for observation. Unlike other Pal housing options, creatures in a Viewing Cage are not allowed to roam freely, engage in battles, work, or even have their needs, such as feeding. This unique feature freezes their needs, making the Viewing Cage an ideal option for storing extra creatures or showcasing rare and unique Pals without worrying about their upkeep.

This structure serves as a fantastic tool for collectors and players interested in admiring the diverse and rare range of Pals in Palworld without the day-to-day responsibilities. Think of it as a display case or a living museum exhibit within your base.

How to unlock the Viewing Cage In Palworld?

You can find the Viewing Cage under the Pal section (image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

To craft Viewing Cages, players must first reach Level 15. Once this milestone is achieved, you will need to spend two Tech Points to unlock the schematic for the Viewing Cage. Tech Points are crucial for discovering new technologies and blueprints in Palworld, so invest wisely.

Crafting the Viewing Cage

After unlocking the Viewing Cage technology, the next step is to gather the necessary materials for construction. You will need:

10 Wood

20 Stone

10 Paldium Fragments

These materials can be found throughout the Palworld environment, obtained through exploration, battles, or trading with other players. Once you have all the required materials, head over to the build menu, which is, by default, set to the "B" key.

At the build menu, navigate to the Pal tab, where you will find the option to build a Viewing Cage. Select it and craft the cage using the materials you've collected.

With your Viewing Cage constructed, you can now select from your collection of Pals to place inside. Whether they are rare Pals, lucky variants, or intriguing Alpha creatures, the Viewing Cage allows you to create a dedicated space to admire them.

Remember that while Pals are in the Viewing Cage, they cannot contribute to your base's productivity in any form of work or battle, but they also don't get hungry.

Check out our other guides related to the game:

Fusion guide || How to cure Overfull, Depressed, Weakened Pals