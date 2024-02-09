Palworld Fusion guide: All Fusion Pals, Legendary Fusions, and more

Fusion in Palworld can come off as a bit complex, but the process itself is rewarding. The method involves creating the most unique and powerful companions for your adventures. Fusion Pals are not just any ordinary creatures; they're special breeds created through a mix of careful selection and breeding. This is achieved through the process of breeding two Pals.

Let's dive into the world of Fusion Pals in Palworld, covering everything from basic breeding to all the fusions available in the game.

What are Fusion Pals in Palworld?

Breeding Eggs (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

You can create a Fusion Pal in Palworld by making two Pals breed. Any Pal of the opposite gender can pair up for the chance to produce a Fusion Pal, an offspring that inherits traits from both parents, potentially resulting in a completely new type.

This method allows players to strategically mix and match traits to create a Pal that perfectly suits their playstyle or completes their collection with a stunning new look.

List of all Fusion Pals available in Palworld

Pocket Pair's title boasts a vast array of Fusion Pals, ranging from accessible early-game options to mighty endgame creatures designed to give you an edge against the toughest of challenges.

Here's a list of the Fusion Pals available in the game:

Parent Pal A Parent Pal B Fusion Pal Pengullet Jolthog Jolthog Cryst Mau Pengullet Mau Cryst Gobfin Rooby Gobfin Ignis Hangyu Swee Hangyu Cryst Mossanda Grizzbolt Mossanda Lux Eikthyrdeer Hangyu Eikthyrdeer Terra Incineram Maraith Incineram Noct Leezpunk Flambelle Leezpunk Ignis Robinquill Fuddler Robinquill Terra Pyrin Katress Pyrin Noct Dinossom Rayhound Dinossom Lux Surfent Dumud Surfent Terra Vanwyrm Foxcicle Vanwyrm Cryst Elphidran Surfent Elphidran Aqua Blazehowl Felbat Blazehowl Noct Relaxaurus Sparkit Relaxaurus Lux Broncherry Fuack Broncherry Aqua Reptyro Foxcicle Ice Reptyro Kingpaca Reindrix Ice Kingpaca Mammorest Wumpo Mammorest Cryst Suzaku Jormuntide Suzaku Aqua Lyleen Menasting Lyleen Noct Frostallion Helzephyr Frostallion Noct Kelpsea Flopie Kelpsea Ignis Wumpo Cinnamoth Wumpo Botan Jormuntide Ignis Jormuntide Ignis Jormuntide Ignis

How to breed Fusion Pals in Palworld

Breeding Farm in the Technology menu (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

To begin Pal Fusion, you'll need to unlock the Breeding Farm structure under the Technology menu, achievable at level 19. Here, you can pair specific Pals to produce eggs that will hatch into Fusion Pals. Remember, a steady supply of Cake is essential for breeding, and it requires ingredients like Flour, Red Berries, Milk, Egg, and Honey.

Fusion Pals are not just limited to breeding; many can also be found in the wild, within dungeons, or by challenging and capturing them as Field Bosses. This offers a versatile approach to obtaining these unique creatures, whether you prefer the anticipation of hatching eggs or the thrill of exploration and battle.

Tips for successful breeding

Strategic pairing : Pay close attention to the traits of the parent Pals. Combining Pals with complementary or highly sought-after traits can result in a powerful Fusion Pal.

: Pay close attention to the traits of the parent Pals. Combining Pals with complementary or highly sought-after traits can result in a powerful Fusion Pal. Resource management : Keep a constant supply of Cake and other necessary resources to maintain your breeding operations without interruption.

: Keep a constant supply of Cake and other necessary resources to maintain your breeding operations without interruption. Exploration and capture : Don't forget to explore the game world for Fusion Pals in the wild. Sometimes, encountering a Fusion Pal in its natural habitat can save you time and resources.

: Don't forget to explore the game world for Fusion Pals in the wild. Sometimes, encountering a Fusion Pal in its natural habitat can save you time and resources. Community engagement: Join the Palworld community to share tips, breeding combinations, and strategies. Engaging with other players can offer insights and help you discover rare Fusion Pals.

Among the Fusion Pals are legendary creatures with powers and abilities far beyond those of ordinary Pals.

Legendary Pals in Palworld require specific and often rare breeding combinations, making them a badge of honor for trainers able to unlock their potential. Legendary Fusions not only boast unique appearances but also come with extraordinary abilities that can turn the tide in challenging encounters.

