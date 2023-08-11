How to unlock the Wanderer Aspect for Strand Warlock in Destiny 2?

Bungie introduced its latest darkness subclass in Destiny 2 on February 28, 2023. Almost three months after the release of the latest Strand subclass, three new Strand Aspects came to light alongside the Season of the Deep. Although it already came with hundreds of choices and ways to make unique and harmonious builds, the new Strand Aspects increased those opportunities.

These new additions in Destiny 2 are The Wanderer for Warlocks, Flechette Storm for Titans, and Threaded Spectre for Hunter. In this article, we will only focus on Warlocks and go through the steps of unlocking the Wanderer Aspect for Strand Warlock in Destiny 2.

Steps to unlock the Wanderer Aspect for Strand Warlock in Destiny 2

Ensure you've already completed the Lightfall campaign and Unfinished Business quest before making your way to the latest Strand Aspect for Strand Warlock. After completing the Lightfall campaign and getting Deterministic Chaos through the Unfinished Business quest, speak to Nimbus on Neomuna, where he will provide a six-part quest called Parting the Veil. These include:

Defeat Cabal in Neomuna for Vex tracking data.

Secure Vex data from Maya’s Retreat.

Acquire additional Vex data from the exterior of the Irkalla Complex.

Complete the mission Parting the Veil.

Meditate on your findings.

Read note.

Start the quest by defeating Cabals in Neomuna and collecting 10 Vex tracking data from them. To complete this step, head down to Lyman Harbor towards the Calus's ship, where you'll find a ton of cabal hanging out.

Wanderer Aspect for Strand Warlock (Image via Bungie)

After you get 10 Vex tracking data, the quest is going to update and provide you with the second step. For this step, you need to go to Maya's Retreat and secure the Vex data from the artifact. In Maya's Retreat, wipe out the waves of Vex and bring the Shields down, which will spawn a Vex Harpy. Defeat it and collect the data from the Vex column.

Once you've secured the Vex data from Maya's Retreat, this Destiny 2 quest is going to give you the third step, which is to acquire additional Vex data from the exterior of the Irkalla Complex. Similar to the previous step, once again, defeat waves of enemies in order to pick up the data.

Securing the Vex data from the Irkalla Complex will update the quest again, saying complete "Parting the Veil." Launch this mission and go to the arena where you defeated Calus in the Lightfall campaign. Although this time, instead of Calus, you're going to fight waves of mobs and a Tormentor named Imprint of Nezarec.

Pouka Pond in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

After defeating the Imprint of Nezarec, head back to the Strand vendor machine in the Pouka Pond and receive your Wanderer Aspect for Strand Warlock alongside the new Epochal Integration hand cannon in Destiny 2.