In update 10.1.5 of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, a new tier of gear was added to the expansion’s upgrade system - Myth. This gear appears in certain places of Blizzard’s hit MMO, but until now, it could not be upgraded. Once you got into that tier, you had to just replace gear drops with slightly higher-grade items. Now, if you have the right materials, you can take these gear drops and upgrade them.

While it may not seem like you’re doing much, taking an item level 441 drop and improving it through 447 certainly helps when you’re trying to complete the most complex content in the game. Here’s what we know about World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Myth level gear.

How to upgrade Myth level gear in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Myth gear is found only in the most challenging content of WoW. With that in mind, the Shadowflame Crests you need are on a similar level to World of Warcraft: Dragonflight content. Item levels 441, 444, and 447 are the upgrade levels you’ll find. So if a gear piece is 447, that’s 3/3 and cannot go further, whereas 441 is 1/3.

You’ll need Aspect’s Shadowflame Crests to upgrade this gear in World of Warcraft. You can receive these as drops in Mythic+ dungeons - level 16+, and by overcoming the Aberrus bosses at Mythic level.

From there, all you need to do is head to one of the upgrade locations listed below and have the appropriate amount of Crests. These upgrades cost 1 Aspect’s Shadowflame Crest and some Flightstones.

Upgrade locations

Zaralek Cavern: Cuzolth (56.6, 55)

Cuzolth (56.6, 55) Valdrakken: Corxian (44.3, 36.5)

Corxian (44.3, 36.5) Valdrakken: Erza (38.6, 37.1)

Erza (38.6, 37.1) The Forbidden Reach: Researcher Baneflare (37.5, 59.4)

In addition, if you have a higher item-level armor in that slot, you don’t need an Aspect’s Shadowflame Crest. The Flightstone cost will be halved if a character on your account has a higher item-level gear piece in the same slot as well. So if you want to upgrade your 441+ gear, you have your work cut out.

Where does Myth level gear drop in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight?

Right now, there are only a few places this gear drops in World of Warcraft. The first tier of bosses in Aberrus - Kazzara, Shadowflame Amalgamation, and Assault of the Zaqali can drop 441 gear.

Rashok and the Forgotten Experiments may drop 444 gear, so these can only be upgraded once. Every boss beyond that in Aberrus can drop 447 gear, which cannot be upgraded further now.

It’s also worth noting that the Very Rare drops and loot from the final Aberuss bosses have a higher item level (450-457) and, thus, cannot be upgraded. Another way to get this gear is to complete the Great Vault track for Mythic+ dungeons.

You’ll want to complete a keystone at level 16+ so that the gear you receive from the Great Vault in World of Warcraft will be in the 441 level range the next time the game hits a server reset, typically on Tuesdays.

This gear is among the best drops you can get in WoW, so if you want to upgrade it just a bit further, there is an option for you in the game, and it just might take a bit of work.

Poll : 0 votes