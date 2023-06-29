A member of the Diablo 4 community has created a tremendous unique farming tool. It helps players figure out the ideal places to farm for that “type” of item drop. Unfortunately, this tool won’t guarantee drops, but it can make your hunt a little less random. Players typically seek specific drops for their builds, so this tool is a must-have.

We’ll go over what this unique farming tool is for Diablo 4 and how it works. If you’re an active D4 player and regularly play on Tier 3/Tier 4 difficulties, this is necessary to farm gear for any of your characters.

What is the Diablo 4 unique farming tool?

You can find this Diablo 4 unique farming tool on the diablo4life website. Players who seek out these specific uniques in the game can often feel frustrated simply trying to find one or two pieces of gear. They are exceedingly rare and, in theory, could spawn anywhere in the game.

If you’re in Tier 3 difficulty or higher, Diablo 4 enemies can drop all uniques. Some of them are generic - any class can wear them. However, many are tailed to specific classes.

You can use the unique farming tool to highlight a series of gear drops and determine the ideal spots to farm at. It will also highlight areas with a high density of specific mobs if you need a Nightmare Sigil and other factors.

How to use Diablo 4 unique farming tool?

Here’s how the Diablo 4 farming tool works. By going to the diablo4life website, you can click on the tools section. In addition to a tool for maximizing the use of your Murmuring Obols, you can also select “Unique Target Farming.”

Using the farming tool

Search for a specific unique or filter via class(es)

Click the images of the items you want to farm

Look at the list that populates and find the most ideal spots to go to

This does not take into account the drop percentage. Finding unique items is still going to be a tedious affair. However, it makes certain aspects of farming easier.

Let’s say, for example, I want to farm Razorplate for a Barbarian Thorns build. This will show a list of monster types and the items they can drop. There are many monster types here, but the best ones are Beasts and Spiders.

In particular, a few places are the highest density and fast places to farm. However, they all need a Nightmare Sigil. In this case, you want to go to the following zones:

Aldurwood (Beast)

Blind burrows (Beast/Spider)

Whispering Pines (Spiders)

You can also head to the Guulrahn Canals or the Maulwood for other decent options. This will work for any of the uniques in the game. It’s a handy tool; while it doesn’t guarantee you drops, it can certainly give you a direction to move in, which is essential.

