Iceheart Brais in Diablo 4: How to get, Unique effects, Affixes, and more

Diablo 4 features many intricate gameplay mechanics apart from the five distinct classes with varied abilities. These mechanics can strengthen your build variously, leading to numerous possibilities of stat boosts and effects. The loot itself is one way to enhance your build, especially those items which belong to a Unique rarity type like Iceheart Brais.

This item is associated with the Sorcerer class and you can have a chance of obtaining it once you finish Diablo 4’s main story. Furthermore, you will also need to endure tough end-game activities on higher difficulty levels if you want to acquire this Unique gear for your Sorcerer.

How to obtain Iceheart Brais in Diablo?

You will always have a tremendous amount of loot by your side in Diablo 4, which will get you through most of the challenging activities in the early and mid stages of the game. You might face formidable resistance in the end-game activities requiring you to plan your build and possess loot like Iceheart Brais.

To obtain it, however, you must play Diablo 4 on either World Tier 3 or 4 difficulty. Unique items like Iceheart Brais can randomly drop while defeating elite enemies, clearing Nightmare Dungeons, playing through Helltide events, or even beating myriad World Bosses.

If you are in the game's early stages and don’t know how to get to the next difficulty, feel free to read this guide on how to unlock World Tier 3 and easily get past Level 50. This involves completing the Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon and interacting with World Tier Statue in Kyovashad.

Keep partaking in the myriad activities discussed earlier on this new difficulty until you obtain Iceheart Brais. If you cannot secure this Unique item on World Tier 3, try to switch up to World Tier 4 by clearing out the Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon.

You must have a good character build at this juncture in the game if you wish to tackle the enemies on these difficulty levels. You will face more challenging foes, and engaging in most activities will make you vulnerable to one-hit kills from elite bosses. You will benefit from perusing this article outlining the best class builds to use while tackling end-game content.

What are the Iceheart Brais’ Unique effects and Affixes in Diablo 4?

Iceheart Brais is bundled with the following set of Affixes and Unique effects:

Boost to Intelligence stat.

Increased damage to enemies that are Frozen.

Significant damage boost against injured enemies.

A higher percentage of Freeze duration.

Whenever your character is injured, and you use potion, it will also restore a small percentage of Resource.

Unique effect: Foes that perish with Frozen status inflicted have a small chance of triggering a Frost Nova.

As the name suggests, Iceheart Brais pants jive well with a Frost Sorcerer build in Diablo 4. All the Affixes give a lucrative output against foes that are affected by freeze damage, and therefore, you must have this item equipped if you plan to use Frost Sorcerer build in the game.

You must also make sure to use skills like Frost Nova and Ice Shards, which can aid you in dealing with foes effortlessly. Another great gear you can look out for is the Raiment of the Infinite, a chest piece that a Sorcerer can equip.

