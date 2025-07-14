Icelyn in Palworld: Location, drops, and breeding guide

Icelyn is an Ice-type Pal in Palworld that can deal devastating damage while in the team, or keep the food fresh for everyone while assigned to work on the base. It has Level 2 Handiwork and Medicine Production, along with a Level 3 Cooling skill. Unlike many of the new Pals that can be acquired by fishing, capturing Icelyn can be a challenging task.
This guide will provide you with all the information about locating and capturing Icelyn in Palworld, along with the best breeding combos.
Icelyn: Location and drops in Palworld
As per Palpedia, Frostbitten Isle (-80, -945) is the only place where you can find Icelyn. However, while venturing into the new Terraria dungeon, we found a pair of them spawn inside the crystal mine area. Furthermore, the ones spawning inside the dungeon had more attack variety.
Icelyn is aggressive and will attack upon getting close. Most of the attacks are AoE, so equip the best armor you have and keep moving during the fight. The most efficient way to take it down is to use fire-based weapons and Pals.
A flamethrower will deal bonus damage to Icelyn, and so will Pals like Balzehowl, Ragnahawk, and more. To ensure you don't kill it during the fight, wear the Ring of Mercy and bring Hyper or Ultra Spheres for an easy capture.
Here are all the possible drops you can get from Icelyn in Palworld:
- Ice Organ
- Precious Plume
Icelyn breeding guide in Palworld
To start breeding Icelyn, you must build a Breeding Farm. It can be unlocked at Level 19 using two technology points. Once crafted, put some food in the farm storage and assign Icelyn alongside your desired Pal.
Here are Icelyn breeding combos you should try:
- Icelyn and Vixy: Galeclaw
- Icelyn and Bellanoir: Mammorest
- Icelyn and Elphidran: Anubis
- Icelyn and Whalaska: Ghangler
- Icelyn and Warsect: Kingpaca
- Icelyn and Beegarde: Kitsun
There are many more breeding combos, but these present some of the best results that you can get. Ghangler and Anubis are a must-have Pals for exploration and defense. If you don't like the passives, change them using the Pal Surgery Table that can be unlocked on reaching Level 36.
