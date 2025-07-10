Palworld Terraria dungeon location, drops, and things you shouldn't miss

Palworld’s recent collab with Terraria added a lot of new islands, one of them being the Sealed Realm of Terraria, featuring Eye of Cthulhu as the boss. This dungeon is also the only way to acquire the Celestial Sigil required for fighting the new raid boss, Moon Lord.

Along with the iconic boss fights, there are also a lot of schematics to find inside the dungeon's treasure chests, and this guide will help you navigate the entire place so you don’t miss anything.

Palworld Terraria dungeon location and walkthrough

The Terraria dungeon can be found on Eternal Summer Isle, located near the Fisherman’s Point fast-travel point. You can reach the island by traveling Southeast of the port, at coordinates (-422, -796).

Once inside, you’ll find many familiar things from Terraria, including Slimes and Demon Eyes, alongside new Pals added to the game. Navigating the dungeon can be tough, as the entire area is built like a maze, with only one way to reach the boss room.

Follow the steps below if you are planning to do a speed run.

Take the left cave from the second room (Image via Pocketpair)

1) Take the left cave upon entering the second room. You’ll reach the third room with two stones in the middle.

Take the right cave from the third room (Image via Pocketpair)

2) Take the right cave upon entering the third room to reach an area with a deserted house and water.

Take the left cave until you reach a hole to drop down (Image via Pocketpair)

3) Exit the area through the water and take the left cave until you reach a hole through which you can drop down into a mine with purple stones.

Break the golden wall on the right (Image via Pocketpair)

4) Keep moving forward until you reach a room with two golden walls. Breaking the right one will open up another path.

The golden wall leading to the boss arena is on the right (Image via Pocketpair)

5) Break the first golden wall you come across to open up the path to the boss arena.

All drops inside Palworld Terraria dungeon

The Meowmere Legendary sword in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair)

If you are entering the dungeon for loot, note that the Sealed Realm of Terraria offers six new weapons and seven new armor schematics that can be acquired from treasure chests. The drop rate for each schematic varies, and it’s possible to get multiple copies of each item.

Here are all the weapons and armor schematics:

Weapons Armor Terra Blade Hallowed Mask Terraprisma Hallowed Headgear Vortex Beater Hallowed Helmet Nightglow Hallowed Hood Excalibur Hallowed Plate Mail Legendary Meowmere Moon Lord Mask -------------------- Eye of Cthulhu Mask

Note: Each weapon and armor piece also has a Legendary variant.

Here are all the treasure chest locations:

Room 2: The front and right caves contain two treasure chests each.

The front and right caves contain two treasure chests each. Room 3: The cave on the left contains one treasure chest.

The cave on the left contains one treasure chest. Underground Mine Room 1: The golden wall on the left contains one treasure chest.

The golden wall on the left contains one treasure chest. Underground Mine Room 2: Moving past the wall for the boss room, another golden wall contains one treasure chest.

Moving past the wall for the boss room, another golden wall contains one treasure chest. Boss Room: It contains two treasure chests.

Things you don’t want to miss in Palworld Terraria dungeon

Few things to grab inside the Terraria dungeon (Image via Pocketpair)

Apart from picking up the treasure chests, you can also farm Hallowed Bars and Life Crystals inside the dungeon. Hallowed Bars are used for crafting all the weapons and armor found inside the Terraria dungeon. They are weightless and can be acquired by defeating enemies, looting chests, and breaking pots.

Life Crystals are located in the same spot each time you enter the dungeon. After crossing the third room and entering a cave, go straight towards the small cave instead of going left for the boss room. Along the edge of a pool, you’ll find a heart-shaped crystal that grants 2x Life Crystals.

