5 incredibly easy mounts to farm in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

In a title such as World of Warcraft, where multiple things happen simultaneously, it becomes important to have elements that can optimize the gaming experience. This has been made possible with the help of multiple upgrades and additions to the game over the years. These include the introduction of a new playable race and class, an increase in level cap, and an improvement in the user interface.

World of Warcraft has also introduced an interesting feature called Dragon riding, which allows players to venture into the skies on massive creatures to reach their destination.

In World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, mounts are vehicles or pets that players can ride to travel throughout the game world with ease. These mounts allow you to move easily, increase your speed, and also reduce the intensity of damage dealt to you to some extent. They can be accessed at your discretion via the Pets and Mounts window found in the title.

Some mounts can be very easy to find. However, some require you to put in some extra effort. With this in mind, here are five incredibly easy mounts to farm in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

Note: The contents of the article solely reflect the opinions of the writer.

Ottuk, Lizi Thunerspine Trampler, and other incredibly easy mounts to farm in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

1) Ottuk

The Ottuk is one of the first creatures you will come across in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. This cute otter-like mount may not be able to fly, but this does not affect its popularity. This is because, apart from being able to travel on land, this animal can also move around underwater, setting it apart from the others on the list.

One of the easiest ways to acquire the Ottuk is by reaching Renown levels 25 and 30 with the Iskaara Tuskarr.

2) Lizi Thunerspine Trampler

Much like the Ottuk, the Lizi Thunerspine Trampler is an incredibly easy mount to farm. Available in the early stages of the game, this crocodile-like creature can be obtained when you reach level 9 with the Maruuk Centaurs. You also need to complete the Initiate’s Excursion quest at the Ohn’ahra Plains.

Once that is done, you will be given five days' worth of quests. When you are done with it, you will be rewarded with a Lizi Thunerspine Trampler mount.

3) Loyal Magmammoth

The Loyal Magmammoth may be easy to find in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, but it is difficult to obtain. To obtain this mount, you would need to complete a string of weekly quests and objectives. After doing so, you need to reach level 6 with Wrathion and Sabellian. You can then buy 30 Obsidian Glasses and Netherforged Lavaproof Boots with it.

A popular non-playable character called Yries Lightfingers will provide you with a Magmammoth Harness, which you can use to domesticate a Loyal Magmammoth.

4) Temperamental Skyclaw

The Temperamental Skyclaw is an incredibly easy mount to farm in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. This animal-bird hybrid can be obtained by farming for three kinds of food, 20 units of each. They are Flash Frozen Meat, Gnolan’s House Special, and Tuskarr Jerky. If you have enough currency, you can also purchase these items at the Auction House.

Once done, you can head over to Three Fulls Lookout, meet the troll Zon’Wogi, and exchange the food items for a brand-new mount.

5) Stormhide Salamanther

Although easily available, the Stormhide Salamanther requires you to grind a little harder than the rest of the mounts on this list. You would first have to search for and then kill hundreds of enemies in groups to acquire 2000 Elemental Overflow, which is a type of currency in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

Once you have it you can purchase the Stormhide Salamanther mount from Mythressa in Valdrakken.

