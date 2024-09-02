Is Core Keeper cross-platform? Crossplay and cross-progression explored

Core Keeper is best enjoyed with friends, so cross-platform features like crossplay and cross-progression can be very useful for the title. The title is currently available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. Ever since its Early Access, the game has been highly anticipated by fans of the genre, as it combines the best elements of some of the top titles in the survival genre.

The game features an online co-op mode where up to eight players can team up to build, scavenge, hunt, and help each other construct an underground base. Unfortunately, Core Keeper does not yet feature PC-console crossplay. This means players cannot invite friends who are on a different platform.

Crossplay details in Core Keeper explained

Having no crossplay is the biggest hurdle for co-op (Image via Fireshine Games)

Core Keeper 1.0 was recently released on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. It is also available on the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service. Due to this, many players had hoped they would finally be able to play the game on different platforms and save their progression. However, currently, Core Keeper does not support crossplay or cross-progression.

There is, however, a form of crossplay implemented in the game that can benefit players to some degree. Although Core Keeper does not feature crossplay between PC and consoles, it does support crossplay between console generations. This means if you play on the PlayStation 5, you can join players on the PlayStation 4, and the same goes for Xbox.

There's partial Crossplay that can be of some help (Image via Fireshine Games)

Those who use Steam can also play with friends who have bought the game from other PC stores.

Here’s a summary on crossplay in Core Keeper for your convenience:

PlayStation 4 and 5 = Supports crossplay

PC and console = Does not support crossplay

PC and other PC stores = Supports crossplay

So far, there has been no official announcement hinting at future crossplay support between PC and consoles. However, the developers have shared that they have a lot planned for Core Keeper, so there is still hope for full crossplay and cross-progression support.

