Is ESO: Gold Road coming to game pass?

The Elder Scrolls Online (ESO) has released its eighth chapter, Gold Road, for PC/Mac, but there is time for it to come out on consoles, including Xbox. While the new update can be bought through various sources like Steam or the Microsoft Store, many wonder if it will be available for players with a Game Pass subscription, which lets players enjoy an ever-changing library of games.

While the game itself is available on the Game Pass, there are no signs of the update being added. Here’s more about ESO: Gold Road and its availability on Game Pass.

Will ESO: Gold Road come to Game Pass?

Although ESO is available with the Game Pass subscription, the Gold Road upgrade is not (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

The recent Gold Road update was made available for PC players on June 3, 2024; however, console players might have to wait a bit longer for the update. ESO’s Gold Road will be available for consoles such as Xbox and Playstation on June 18. While the update will be available to purchase, many wonder if players with subscriptions such as Game Pass can play it.

Game Pass players can enjoy a wide range of games with their Subscription. Sadly, there are no official announcements that the Gold Road will make its way to the Game Pass. Players who want to enjoy the new update in the game must purchase them separately.

For players who don’t own the game and want to play it with the new Gold Road update, the game is available on the Game Pass. The subscription also brings down the price of the DLC by $4, allowing players to save some money. For console players who want to preorder it, the Game Pass decreases its price from $59.99 to $47.99, which again offers a lot of savings.

Players might wonder if the Gold Road will ever be available in the Game Pass. The chances of that happening are very low. While many games are added to the library, DLCs rarely make their way inside Game Pass. Necrom, which is the previous DLC of ESO, also needs to be purchased and isn’t included in the subscription.

To sum it all up, while players can get some savings through the Game Pass, purchasing seems to be the only option for players to get the Gold Road.