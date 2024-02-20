Is Last Epoch Coming to Game Pass? 

Whether Last Epoch is coming to Game Pass has been the question on players' minds for a while. The upcoming ARPG already had controller support in its Early Access period and remains far ahead of the curve when it comes to accommodating higher ease of access. However, the developers have not expressed any plans to put it on the Microsoft Game Pass service yet.

Introduced in a 2019 open beta, Microsoft's PC Game Pass lets players enjoy a wide catalog of titles. This subscription-based model has been one of the cheapest ways for PC gamers to play newer releases. Some AAA titles become available on Game Pass on Day One, making it even more lucrative.

Will Last Epoch be available on Game Pass?

So far, the answer is no. Developer Eleventh Hour Games have not expressed any intent on making it available for Game Pass. Without any official confirmation, fans are only left to speculate.

With Diablo 4 coming to Game Pass, some enthusiasts will surely expect the upcoming ARPG to follow suit.

If the game does come to Game Pass, the potential savings for playing there will not be as big as Diablo 4. At launch, the title's pricing will not change from its Early Access, despite the Steam Store page previously saying otherwise.

With a rather rare $35 label, this game is great value for money — especially when you do not need to pay further for "premium" features such as an extra Stash tab.

This live-service game does not feature any subscription model or premium battle pass track. In that light, if you want to play it long-term, buying it makes more sense than waiting for a Game Pass availability.

On the other hand, Game Pass would bring the title more visibility for those not well-versed in the multiplayer ARPG genre. The possibility will be on the cards once its Xbox release gets announced.

Until then, you are left with the Steam purchase on PC. The only other platform Last Epoch technically falls under is Nvidia Geforce Now — so if you do not meet its system requirements, you might still get to play it.

