Is Last Epoch available on Nintendo Switch?

The official release of Last Epoch is almost here after staying in an early access state for nearly five years. In 2019, Eleventh Hour Games released this ARPG title on the Steam client, which means it was only available for PC players. So, is it going to launch on a console like the Nintendo Switch?

The short answer is no. As of this writing, there is no confirmation that Last Epoch will be available on Nintendo Switch upon launch. However, there are some indications that it will be available on the consoles in the future.

In this article, we will go into detail about the possible console release of this brand-new ARPG, especially on Nintendo Switch.

Will Last Epoch be available on Nintendo Switch on its launch day?

The official release of Last Epoch is almost here, and unfortunately, it is only going to be available on PC through the Steam client. However, there are some possibilities of it being ported over to consoles in the future.

Regarding the game's potential console release, one of the developers at Eleventh Hour Gaming stated that they plan to bring the game to consoles in the future. The sad news is Xbox and PlayStation are their top priorities.

However, he also mentioned that platforms like GeForce Now and Steam Deck work automatically. Although players will be able to enjoy this new ARPG on these platforms, they will face a lot of bugs as these are technically unsupported for now.

Here is another statement that was made on a stream by Mike Weicker, developer for Eleventh Hour Games:

"Uh, not anytime soon. We haven’t actually started pursuing a relationship with Sony or Microsoft regarding a console release, so there’s a lot to do there. We are working very hard on a high quality and fun controller implementation and that’s going pretty well but it’s not fully finished yet. There’s some requirements for consoles that we don’t have yet, like pausing the game. I know it seems like a silly little requirement but that’s a requirement and right now we can’t pause."

Although there are no indications of the Nintendo Switch release, that might change with the much-awaited Nintendo Switch 2. In the meantime, you can go for similar games like The Mageseeker or simply get Last Epoch on PC, as it will only be available on Steam for now.

Which platforms is Last Epoch on?

As of now, this much-awaited ARPG is going to be released only on PC through Steam client. Although there's a hope of it making its way to consoles in the future, like other action role-playing games, it will take a good amount of time.

This is all you need to know about the Nintendo Switch release of this brand-new ARPG. For more such Last Epoch guides, follow Sportskeeda.