Is MapleStory worth playing in 2025?

MapleStory is such a fascinating MMO, and though it’s one of the older games still running, is it worth playing in 2025? This question is certainly important for the older MMOs on the market. They can sometimes be “too much” to get into; too much content, too confusing, too overwhelming for newcomers or even returning players. However, I don’t think that’s the case for Nexon’s side scrolling action MMO.

I’ve had my issues with MapleStory certainly, and though that really hasn’t ended in 2025, I do think the game is in a very good place right now, and worth playing in 2025. Whether you want anime crossovers, or you’re just a long-time fan looking to return, I think it’s a good time to do so.

MapleStory is in a mostly good place in 2025: The Pros and Cons

MapleStory is certainly in a better place than it’s been in years, and is worth playing in 2025, even though it does have some negatives. My major complaint with most Nexon products is the nature of them being pay-to-win. That’s not a big deal in South Korea for the most part, but it is here in the west. However, the Heroic servers change that.

Honestly, the game's in a pretty great place right now, I think. It's not perfect, but it's better than it was (Image via Nexon)

These are not pay-to-win servers, unlike the rest, but they are incredibly RNG/grind-heavy. If that’s the trade-off, I’m fine with it, to be honest. The game has an improved new player experience, there are tons of classes to play, but the game really pushes you to have alts.

If you’re from World of Warcraft, where having alts is helpful for running raids for mounts, and things like that, you’ll be in familiar territory. In this case, it’s for things like Link Skill (skills shared between characters).

MapleStory has a pretty friendly community, and it’s a fun game to play, with a unique look and feel, but you better be prepared to grind in a way unlike any other game. Sure, they have plenty of cool events, but there are so many skills and systems to grind that it can be incredibly hard to keep track of.

If you don’t like grind games, this one’s not for you. Again, if you come from WoW and are used to incredibly bad/tedious RNG, and that doesn’t bother you? Maybe the cutesy world of MapleStory is for you in 2025.

Side-scrolling MMOs still persist in 2025, and MapleStory is one of the best ones

There's no shortage of things to do, and having access to controller support is a serious boon (Image via Nexon)

The concept of a side-scrolling MMO is still pretty unique, even in 2025. There are a few of them, sure — Closers, Dungeon Fighter Online, Elsword as examples. MapleStory was one of, if not the first to do it, and while it can be a little clunky compared to modern creations, I think there’s a lot of value in how it’s designed.

You can also use a controller, which I’m infinitely grateful for. The default keys to this game drive me absolutely mad, but I’m only a casual player. I’m not someone who has played for 15 something years.

If you’re looking for something unique, instead of a gigantic open world you traverse in 3D, I’d definitely recommend games like this one. Sure, it’s “simple,” and has a cutesy anime style. But I think that’s another thing to its benefit. It’s easily ran on virtually any PC, and I’m not really against its cute aesthetic.

Final thoughts on MapleStory in 2025

No matter what character archetype you like, there's something for you (Image via Nexon)

MapleStory is a game you can very easily get lost in, making it ideal for gamers in 2025. A gigantic game with plenty of content, lots of content coming throughout the year, and a MapleStory Classic game is also in development, if you want to play the game “the way it used to be.”

This was a huge hit in World of Warcraft, and I think it’s going to be just as popular, if not moreso, for Nexon’s side-scrolling MMO; provided it’s not a huge pay-to-win thing in the West. It’s not a game I have a ton of experience in, and even though I miss MS2’s gameplay and graphics, I still occasionally jump back into the game that started it all.

This one’s for people who like long grinds, and don’t really mind when the RNG can feel cruel, and unforgiving. With a mountain of class options, and plenty of ways to deal tons of damage to enemies, there’s certainly plenty on offer with MapleStory in 2025. Just make sure you're on a Heroic server, if you want to avoid p2w shenanigans.

