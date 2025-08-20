Is Odin Valhalla Rising worth trying in 2025?

The South Korean MMORPG Odin Valhalla Rising was released on June 29, 2021, and quickly became the country's top-grossing mobile title, raking in $80 million in its first month alone. Suffice it to say, it was a success, and the developers were on to something good.

Fast forward to 2025, and the game was released to the global audience on April 29, 2025. Players who had been eagerly waiting to try it for years (myself included) were finally able to dive into this fantasy setting and experience things firsthand, but should you?

That being said, here are some thoughts and opinions on whether Odin Valhalla Rising is worth trying in 2025.

Odin Valhalla Rising is worth trying in 2025, but there are a few glaring concerns

To address whether or not the game is worth playing, I'll be jotting down some points based on personal experience and feedback from the community. Some of this may not apply to you or affect your gameplay experience, but it's nice to know what you'll be signing up for. That said, here are some pros and cons.

Pros of Odin Valhalla Rising

Some pros that are worth noting (Image via Kakao Games)

I can broadly list seven pros that I feel are worth mentioning and taking into consideration if you plan on playing Odin Valhalla Rising. Here's the list:

Gorgeous Graphics : I cannot speak for other mobile devices, but on the iPhone 15, the game looks beautiful. Draw distance is really good, and attention to detail is great. Once you're immersed in gameplay, it's hard to put it down if you have time to explore.

: I cannot speak for other mobile devices, but on the iPhone 15, the game looks beautiful. Draw distance is really good, and attention to detail is great. Once you're immersed in gameplay, it's hard to put it down if you have time to explore. Dynamic Gameplay and Mechanics : When it comes to gameplay and mechanics, the game delivers on all fronts. It's easy to grasp and well planned.

: When it comes to gameplay and mechanics, the game delivers on all fronts. It's easy to grasp and well planned. Solid Combat and Class System : With four main classes and eight sub-classes to choose from, you'll have more than enough options for your character(s). Depending on your playstyle, you can spec into any one.

: With four main classes and eight sub-classes to choose from, you'll have more than enough options for your character(s). Depending on your playstyle, you can spec into any one. Decent Playerbase : Since the game just had its global release a while back, the community's ranks have been swelled with new players. As such, if you're just starting, you'll find a lot of greenhorns to learn the ropes with. There are always the veterans who have been around for a while and are willing to help you as well.

: Since the game just had its global release a while back, the community's ranks have been swelled with new players. As such, if you're just starting, you'll find a lot of greenhorns to learn the ropes with. There are always the veterans who have been around for a while and are willing to help you as well. Regular Updates : The game gets regular updates, which is a good sign for several reasons. If nothing else, this means that it has a long road ahead, and the developers won't be stepping down from the project anytime soon.

: The game gets regular updates, which is a good sign for several reasons. If nothing else, this means that it has a long road ahead, and the developers won't be stepping down from the project anytime soon. F2P : The game is free-to-play, which means that you don't need to pay anything. Just download, log in, and enjoy.

: The game is free-to-play, which means that you don't need to pay anything. Just download, log in, and enjoy. Multi-Platform: If you don't own a high-end mobile device, no problem. You can play Odin Valhalla Rising on PC as well, which is neat. More options for everyone.

Cons of Odin Valhalla Rising

A few that should be considered (Image via Kakao Games)

I can broadly list three cons that I feel are worth mentioning and taking into consideration if you plan on playing Odin Valhalla Rising. Here's the list:

Grind-Heavy : As with any MMORPG, especially on mobile, you'll have to spend a lot of time grinding for progression and gear. Leveling up is still bearable, but again, it will take time to hit the max level of 70.

: As with any MMORPG, especially on mobile, you'll have to spend a lot of time grinding for progression and gear. Leveling up is still bearable, but again, it will take time to hit the max level of 70. Monetization : It comes as no surprise that since the game is F2P, it has some amount of monetization. While this is a con, if you're looking to play without spending any money, it shouldn't affect gameplay to a large extent. Things may take longer than usual to do, but it's not a bad trade-off.

: It comes as no surprise that since the game is F2P, it has some amount of monetization. While this is a con, if you're looking to play without spending any money, it shouldn't affect gameplay to a large extent. Things may take longer than usual to do, but it's not a bad trade-off. Stuttering Issues: Personally, I cannot endorse this con, but many within the community have complained of stutter and performance issues. My experience thus far has been great on the iPhone 15.

Verdict

If you want to try out Odin Valhalla Rising for yourself, I would highly recommend it. With the backdrop being Norse Mythology, it's worth trying out. If you do enjoy the game and would like to invest time, just be sure to understand what you're getting into before going all in.

The combat is dynamic and feels good. Whereas the world has been wonderfully brought to life. Coming to the monetization, yes, while it can give you an edge, it's not required to progress. You can play without paying a single dollar for as long as this statement remains true.

