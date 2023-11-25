"It just looks like an ethereal poo": Reddit debates on the best Diablo 4 mount

Mounts are an important aspect of Diablo 4's gameplay. They help players traverse the treacherous lands of Sanctuary, which are crawling with cultists and abominations sprawled from Hell. Beyond their core utility of swift travel, mounts provide an advantage in combat, as all classes have special dismounting attacks.

Players can acquire unique mounts by exploring different facets of the title's gameplay. While the process of obtaining mounts requires players to defeat some of the most formidable bosses in the title, it also involves a stroke of good luck.

Obtaining a rare mount such as the Spectral Charger is a reason to celebrate, and that is exactly what Redditor u/Xarials did. However, many players aren't particularly fond of the mount's appearance otherworldly appearance.

Here's the consensus surrounding the Spectral Charger in Diablo 4:

Redditors react to Spectral Charger post with best Diablo 4 mount debate

Redditor u/Xarials recently took to the Diablo 4 subreddit to post an image of the Spectral Charger after acquiring it in the title. The mount is extremely hard to obtain due to its low drop rates, making acquiring it a cause for celebration.

The Spectral Charger drops from the Gathering Legion Zone Event. Players have to battle several waves of enemies to complete it. Depending on their performance, they can receive one to three treasure chests. This mount has a low chance of dropping from these treasure chests.

Some players feel that the Spectral Charger is the uncontested best mount in Diablo 4. However, many disagree on the basis that it has been available since the launch of the game, giving players plenty of opportunity to acquire it. As a result, it's now a common sight, making it less appealing and prestigious.

The Bloody Steed could be a serious contender for the title of the most acclaimed mount. It's only attainable by players who demonstrate exceptional ability in PvP combat.

Players also like the Smoldering Brimstone, which drops from the Echo of Duriel boss. Its rarity and prestige come from the difficulty of the battle, along with its abysmally low drop rate. It was added to Diablo 4 in the latest update, the Season of Blood.

The Striped Steppe Steed, popularly known as the Zebra, is also a crowd favorite. It can drop from Helltide Mystery chests in the Dry Steppes region. It doesn't have any special effects like the mounts mentioned previously. However, its unique design is appealing enough to make it many players' preferred mount.

That said, there's no consensus regarding the best mount in the game, as it boils down to personal preference. The rarity and prestige of the different mounts are also constantly evolving as new ones are added to the title with frequent patches.