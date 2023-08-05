"It's all from in-game gambling": Twitter reacts after player showcases Old School RuneScape bank with items worth over $125,000

Old School RuneScape has quite the fan following. Released in 2013, the title features mechanics seen in the 2007 version of the game, hence the phrase "Old School" in its name. It was developed and published by Jagex and is operational to this date. Just like most MMORPGs in the market today, players here can pick up a plethora of items during their adventures and store them in their stash.

Recently, a clip surfaced on Twitter where a player was showcasing their Old School RuneScape bank. Of all the banks that made it to the internet, this one was extremely valuable.

Twitter had mixed reactions to the clip. While a majority of users were surprised to see such a massive bank, others accused the player of cheating and gambling.

Craftyy @The_CraftyRaven @JakeSucky And it's all from in game gambling lol. Remove the Duel arena. Moves to discord servers and PvP worlds lol.

Old School RuneScape player reveals the most valuable bank in the game

Middle school me would go nuts... This is the largest bank EVER revealed in Old School Runescape, at just over 500 billion GP it's worth nearly $125,000Middle school me would go nuts... pic.twitter.com/Zlei8AI1WX

As noted by Jake Lucky in the tweet above, a streamer by the name @btcstv has the largest and most valuable bank in Old School RuneScape. Based on the number of items in their bank, its overall valuation in the game is more than $125,000.

It's also believed that the owner or the account had disclosed to Jake the items that were in this bank alongside the value of each one.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky The owner @BtcsTv shared it with me



1M platinum tokens = 1B, so 330B

37 torva sets = ~40B

4 Druidic robe sets = ~14B

13 3rd age pickaxes = 78B

17 Twisted bows = ~24B

99 voidwakers = 15B

50 Inquisitor Sets = ~12.5B

While some users expressed surprise at the number of items that the player had stored in their Old School RuneScape bank, others were of the belief that they cheated and gambled their way through the game. They went on to say that the player was always winning against their friends and then picking up the items that they dropped.

emo virgin❓ @undeadstarfish @JakeSucky if u watch his streams its definitely his homeboys dying to him in "deathmatches" where he gets odds like 90% of time. if he not working w jagex he would be banned imo but i could b wrong.

Others responded by saying that despite getting max cash stacks in the title, they got to only a fraction of the amount that the player had.

Kam 🐒 @Icy_Rapture @JakeSucky i still remember getting max cash stack for the first time back in the day & thats only 2b LOL

Users were also amazed at the collection and commented on the fact that acquiring such wealth would have taken several hours.

While some wanted to know the number of hours that the player had invested in the title, others stated that collecting just stacks worth 20 million in-game currency felt like a joke.

Bobby Hines @Bobby1Hines @JakeSucky Blows my mind. Incredible how much wealth players can gain now. Playing as a teenager and hoping just to have 20m for full best in slot is now laughable

murkin lopez @DoughBroZo @JakeSucky I’d like to see how many days he has on the account

According to other users, now that the player had revealed the approximate value of their account, they could be targeted by hackers.

It's common for hackers to actively target high-value game accounts these days, so it would be good if the player protected their account in some way.

Although Old School RuneScape has been available for a considerable amount of time, it's rare to see a player amass so much wealth in general. While it does require a lot of investment in terms of hours on the player's end, it's still a commendable achievement nevertheless.