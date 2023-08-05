"It's all from in-game gambling": Twitter reacts after player showcases Old School RuneScape bank with items worth over $125,000

Old School RuneScape has quite the fan following. Released in 2013, the title features mechanics seen in the 2007 version of the game, hence the phrase "Old School" in its name. It was developed and published by Jagex and is operational to this date. Just like most MMORPGs in the market today, players here can pick up a plethora of items during their adventures and store them in their stash.
Recently, a clip surfaced on Twitter where a player was showcasing their Old School RuneScape bank. Of all the banks that made it to the internet, this one was extremely valuable.
Twitter had mixed reactions to the clip. While a majority of users were surprised to see such a massive bank, others accused the player of cheating and gambling.
Old School RuneScape player reveals the most valuable bank in the game
As noted by Jake Lucky in the tweet above, a streamer by the name @btcstv has the largest and most valuable bank in Old School RuneScape. Based on the number of items in their bank, its overall valuation in the game is more than $125,000.
It's also believed that the owner or the account had disclosed to Jake the items that were in this bank alongside the value of each one.
While some users expressed surprise at the number of items that the player had stored in their Old School RuneScape bank, others were of the belief that they cheated and gambled their way through the game. They went on to say that the player was always winning against their friends and then picking up the items that they dropped.
Others responded by saying that despite getting max cash stacks in the title, they got to only a fraction of the amount that the player had.
Users were also amazed at the collection and commented on the fact that acquiring such wealth would have taken several hours.
While some wanted to know the number of hours that the player had invested in the title, others stated that collecting just stacks worth 20 million in-game currency felt like a joke.
According to other users, now that the player had revealed the approximate value of their account, they could be targeted by hackers.
It's common for hackers to actively target high-value game accounts these days, so it would be good if the player protected their account in some way.
Although Old School RuneScape has been available for a considerable amount of time, it's rare to see a player amass so much wealth in general. While it does require a lot of investment in terms of hours on the player's end, it's still a commendable achievement nevertheless.