Killamari Primo in Palworld: Location, drops, and breeding guide

Killamari Primo are floating little elemental Pals and a second variant of Killamari in Palworld. Introduced with the Tides of Terraria update, they are a good choice as a worker on your base. While they may look cute, the in-game description will change your mind.
The description reads, "It sinks its fangs into the enemy’s neck, draining every last drop of blood. When two Killamari Primos latch onto each other, they become locked in a relentless struggle—each trying to suck the other dry until one withers away."
Like many new Pals, you can capture them through fishing. This guide will show you all the spots where you can find Killamari in Palworld, along with all of its drops and breeding options.
Killamari Primo location and drops in Palworld
Before the Tides of Terraria update, Killamari Primo had a chance to spawn inside dungeons. While you still farm them this way, fishing is a much faster option. Once you get your first fishing rod at Level 15, head over to the shoreline of Mount Obsidian fishing spots.
If you plan on going around the mountain for fishing, bring heat-resistant armor. Alternatively, you can also go to the Fisherman’s Point (-480, -750) in the same region. As for drops, the Killamari will only drop Pal Fluids and Killamari Tentacles.
Pal Fluids are used to craft various items, while Killamari Tentacles are used to make clothes. Keeping it in your team will grant “Fried Killamari” passive, which lets you glide for an extended duration.
Killamari Primo breeding in Palworld
Like many other Pals, Killamari Primo can be used in a Breeding Farm to create new Pals. Depending on the gender, you’ll need another male or female Pal for the process, along with a few cakes in the farm inventory.
The combinations are many, but many of the results are the same. Here are a few breeding combinations for Killamari Primo (female):
- Pengullet and Killamari Primo: Swee
- Anubis and Killamari Primo: Mozzarina
- Direhowl and Killamari Primo: Rooby
- Grizzbolt and Killamari Primo: Splatterina
- Blazehowl and Killamari Primo: Fenglope
- Ghangler Ignis and Killamari Primo: Reindrix
Apart from helping out on the base, there isn’t much that a Killamari Primo can do for you. You can use the Pal surgery table to add a new passive and make your Pal more effective, but there are better options if you want to spend gold.
