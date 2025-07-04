Penking Lux in Palworld: Location, drops, and breeding guide

Similar to Pengullet Lux in Palworld, Penking Lux is a slightly larger, powerful Pal. When fighting together, Water Pals drop more items when defeated, which makes sense since Penking Lux is Water and Electric. It was introduced via the Tides of Terraria update (v0.6.0 patch), and can only be obtained via fishing.

Much like other recently introduced Pals, Penking Lux can be obtained by fishing in Palworld. For this, you'll need Bait, and must know where to look. Here's what you need to know about where to find Pengullet Lux, what loot it drops, and what breeding options are available.

Everything you need to know about Penking Lux in Palworld

Location and drops

Use Bait to catch a Penking (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Keeping up with the Water/Electric Pals theme, Penking Lux has to be caught by fishing, and can be found in and around Sakurajima Island and the Phantom Isle. You'll need a good fishing rod and Bait for the task. The latter should be easy enough to make, but just be sure you carry extra in case.

In terms of drops, Penking Lux has the chance of dropping five items (which is a lot):

Ancient Civilization Parts

Ice Organ

Legendary Feathered Hair Band (Schematic)

Penking Plume

Precious Pelt

The Ancient Civilization Parts are used in technology and weapons. The same can be said for Ice Organ. The Legendary Feathered Hair Band (Schematic) speaks for itself, and the Penking Plume is used in crafting. Precious Pelt has no utility, but can be sold for a profit.

Breeding

To start breeding Penking Lux, first unlock the Breeding Farm blueprint and build it at your base. Once that's done, get Penking Lux of the opposite gender to breed and reproduce. Hence, having a few will be worth it in the long run.

Aside from Penking Lux, here are the combinations of Pals you can try out to get new Pals:

Breed Penking Lux with Jellroy to get Loupmoon.

Breed Penking Lux with Braloha to get Mossanda.

Breed Penking Lux with Bellanoir to get Menasting.

Breed Penking Lux with Icelyn to get Surfent.

Breed Penking Lux with Finsider Ignis to get Melpaca.

Breed Penking Lux with Neptilius to get Jormuntide.

Breed Penking Lux with Dumud Gild to get Univolt.

If you're not satisfied with how your new Pals turn out, you can always use Implants in Palworld to change their Passives. However, keep in mind that this is a costly affair and will take a lot of time, but if you want to min-max stats, this is the go-to method.

