Last Epoch: Best Judgment Paladin endgame build (Season 3)

Paladin was my first Last Epoch class, so it’s nice to see that Judgment Paladin stands firm in Season 3 as a solid solo class. With incredible defensiveness, solid healing, and great single-target damage, it’s certainly a class that you can feel safe and secure playing. It doesn’t require Uniques, but you’ll find life is much easier with them. However, there are one or two minor drawbacks to keep in mind before you go forward.
The Judgment Paladin build does have a skill for mana generation it must use in Last Epoch Season 3 (Vengeance), and it’s not an incredibly fast map clearer. It’s not great at AOE either, but thankfully, it’s a durable class, and every enemy will eventually get struck down.
Skill setup for Judgment Paladin in Last Epoch Season 3
1) Judgement
Judgement is our primary spammable move as a Judgment Paladin in Last Epoch Season 3; hence the name. Once we spec into Urgent Inquisition, we remove its cooldown, but increase its mana cost. However, we make it more powerful through talents like Lingering Force, Purifying Flame, and Flaming Soul.
2) Vengeance
Thanks to the Sentinel talent Time and Faith, Vengeance becomes a mana generator, which we desperately need. We’ll also enhance the Ripostes we get from this skill, through Double Riposte and Zealot’s Technique. We also definitely want Dark Duelist for the extra damage, and Flaming Sword for fire/ignite damage.
3) Holy Aura
Holy Aura is a useful passive buff that grants increased damage and elemental resistances to you and your allies. It doubles the stat bonuses when activated, temporarily. We’re using talents that increase its defensive nature primarily (Shelter from the Storm, Purification), and increasing our damage through Firestorm and Rahyeh’s Fury. Finally, Redemption gives Healing Effectiveness, which just adds to the already titanic sustainability of this build.
4) Symbols of Hope
Symbols of Hope is another great passive ability that you can activate for more benefits. Passively it summons a symbol every 2 seconds that buffs you and your allies’ attacks and spells to deal additional fire damage.
It also increases health regen. Activating it grants 100 ward and 5% less damage taken per symbol for 3s. We can additional stats with Sign of the Guardian and Invigorate, and have more symbols in play through Polygram and Tetragram. This isn’t a button we’re going to press; we just want the symbols active at all times.
5) Healing Hands
Healing Hands isn’t really a button we’re going to press often. Instead, we get triggers of it off of our melee attacks, thanks to Cleric’s Hammer. Rahyeh’s Chariot is the reason we press the button at all, because it will let us dash to a location before we heal. Urgent Healing gives us additional healing upfront, and Divine Barrier also gives your allies ward, based on your Attunement.
How to play Judgment Paladin in Last Epoch Season 3
Judgment Paladin, like Bear Beastmaster, is pretty easy to play in Last Epoch Season 3. Your primary button is going to be Judgement, spamming it to cast holy fire onto anyone in your path. However, it’s important to put Vengeance next to it on your hotbar. Why? You can hold both buttons down at the same time. This will make you cast Judgement when you have the mana for it, but otherwise you’ll use Vengeance. That’s how I use my Basic/Core skills in Diablo 4 as a Necromancer.
When you need extra damage, you can pop Holy Aura, but other than that, it’s as simple as hitting Judgement and then Vengeance as needed. If you need to move around faster, Healing Hands can do that for you. When bossing, make sure your buffs are active at all times, and only pop Healing Hands in dire situations. Don’t be afraid to use Judgement as extra healing if you need to, as well.
Best endgame passive tree builds for Judgment Paladin in Last Epoch Season 3
Judgment Paladin in Last Epoch Season 3 takes advantage of three trees: Sentinel, Paladin, and a tiny bit in Void Knight. Since Paladin is the biggest tree, we’ll put that in the screenshot above. You can see below the skill points you need to place elsewhere.
Sentinel talents
- Juggernaut x8
- Fearless x1
- Stalwart x1
- Armour Clad x5
- Valiant Charge x5
- Time and Faith x5
- Blademaster x5
Void Knight talents
- Abyssal Endurance x5
Last Epoch Endgame Judgment Paladin itemization guide
The Judgment Paladin doesn’t need tons of Uniques to function in Last Epoch Season 3, but they sure are handy! I’ve given a list of them below that I think are incredibly valuable to this build. Ideally, you’ll want them all as T7 Legendaries, to get the most out of them.
Ideal Uniques
- Deft Transcriber’s Graver
- Deft Wing Guards
- Mercurial Army of Skin of the Giant
- Sentinel’s Twisted Heart of Uhkeiros
- Infernal Immolator’s Oblation of the Giant
- Advent of the Erased
- Sentinel’s Null Portent
- Infernal Blossom of Immortal Stone
- Infernal Flames of Midnight
- Infernal Sunwreath
These particular pieces of gear give us tons of DPS, Melee Attack Speed, Movement Speed, and of course, Damage Reduction/Resistances. I also recommend finding room for the Mana Gained when you use Vengeance and hit at least one enemy, to help with mana generation. It’s going to become a pretty important issue in the endgame. Below, we’ll also highlight a series of important stats you’re looking for as you gear up in Last Epoch Season 3’s endgame.
Offensive Stats
- Flat Fire Spell Damage
- % Increased Healing Effectiveness
- % Increased Attack Speed
- % Increased Elemental Damage Over Time
- % Increased Fire Damage Over Time
- % Increased Fire Damage
- Strength
- Fire Resistance Shred
- Fire Penetration
Defensive Stats
- Health
- Armor
- Endurance
- % Increased Healing Effectiveness
- Block Chance
- Block Effectiveness
- Health Regen
- Leech
Best Blessings and Idols for Judgment Paladin in Last Epoch
When it comes to a Judgment Paladin’s Blessings in Last Epoch, I’m prioritizing defensiveness and sustainability over everything else. For example, Grand Bones of Eternity grants +240 Block Effectiveness, and Grand Resolve of Humanity offers +20% to All Resistances. Definitely no-brainers.
The same goes for our Idols, except the Throne of Ambition. A Unique, it gives a stack of Ambition when you hit a boss or rare enemy, which in turn increases fire/cold damage and armor. You lose stacks if you go 4 seconds without gaining one, as well.
Blessings to pick
- Grand Hunger of the Void (The Black Sun)
- Grand Resolve of Humanity (Reign of Dragons)
- Grand Body of Obsidian (Spirits of Fire)
- Grand Bones of Eternity (The Age of Winter)
- Grand Rhythm of the Tide (Ending The Storm)
Ideal idols
- Throne of Ambition (Unique)
- Cleric’s Heretical Adorned Rahyeh Idol of the Bulwark x3
- Scorching Minor Weaver Idol of Many Threads x2
- Serene Small Weaver Idol of Chitin x2
