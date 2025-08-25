Last Epoch: Storm Crows Beastmaster endgame build guide (Season 3)

Storm Crows Beastmaster was one of the most popular builds in Last Epoch Season 2, but with the recent nerf to Summon Storm Crows, you’d think that it may have become less viable. However, that is not the case. Despite a 20% drop in damage per active crow and 5% drop in Thunderous Blast’s damage, the build can still clear endgame content in Last Epoch Season 3.

Once prepped, it has a lot of survivability in high-level content, while also dealing a large amount of damage using your bird army.

Skill setup for Storm Crows Beastmaster build in Last Epoch S3

Here are the main skills you’ll be rotating as a Ballista Falconer:

1) Summon Storm Crows

Summon Storm Crows passives (Image via EHG || LE Tools)

Storm Crows are minion companions that cast Crowstorm, which drops Lightning Strikes on enemies. The only downside is the cooldown on each cast, which is why you’ll need to juice the ability up with more damage. The passive tree provides several options, like Fulminating Caw, Huntsman, Thunderous Blast, Thundering Strike, and more.

2) Tempest Strike

Tempest Strike passives (Image via EHG || LE Tools)

Tempest Strike provides a direct buff to increase the damage of Summon Storm Crows using the Gladiator of Lagon and Scheme of the Architect passive nodes. Additionally, unlocking the Resurgence of the Land passive will allow you to recover Mana.

3) Warcry

Warcry passives (Image via EHG || LE Tools)

Warcry is an all-in-one skill that can heal with Breath of Eterra, group enemies with Apprehend, increase damage with Berserker, and provide more critical chance with Battle Cry. Using the ability near enemies poses some danger, which is why investing in defenses is crucial to the build. Although, once you have enemies grouped up, the Life Leech from Swipe should be enough to get your HP back to full.

4) Swipe

Swipe passives (Image via EHG || LE Tools)

Swipe is the trigger skill for Summon Storm Crows using Primal Resonance. Along with that, it will also grant various buffs like Aspect of the Panther and Shock. The final cherry on top is Culling, which grants the skill Culling Strike on enemies with health lower than 10%. It is helpful against bosses with a lot of HP.

5) Fury Leap

Fury Leap passives (Image via EHG || LE Tools)

Fury Leap is a mobility skill used to move around quickly. When paired with Heorot's Protection, it will also become something you can panic-press to become immune and get out of a sticky situation. Grab the Panther Strike for cooldown, Frenzied Onslaught for frenzy, and Battle Bloom to remove debuffs from you and your minions.

How to play Storm Crows Beastmaster in Last Epoch Season 3

Start with Warcry near enemies to group them and grant various buffs to yourself. Use Tempest Strike to activate Gladiator of Lagon and then Swipe to auto cast Summon Storm Crows. This sequence will allow you to summon crows with all the buffs you need to clear everything in sight, including bosses.

Unlike other builds, you’ll be actively using Tempest Strike due to the cooldown of Lightning Strikes cast by Storm Crows. It will also allow you to keep the Gladiator of Lagon buff active as much as possible.

Best endgame passive tree builds for Storm Crows Beastmaster in Last Epoch Season 3

Beastmaster passives (Image via EHG || LE Tools)

The Beastmaster passive tree will provide a large chunk of defense and damage multiplier to your build. Urusine Strength, Boar Heart, and Porcine Constitution will add damage reduction, while Embodiment and Primal Aspect will extend that buff to your Minions. Cry of the Lynx and Serrated Claws are mainly for increasing crit chance and damage, but also grant Aspect Of The Lynx as a bonus.

Primalist

Natural Attunement

Primal Strength

Hunter’s Restoration

Shaman

Shamanic Infusion

Sky Warrior

Tempest Form

Earthen Supremacy

Avatar of Thunder

Last Epoch endgame Storm Crows Beastmaster itemization guide

Tyrant's Skull is one of the best relics for minions (Image via EHG)

The best part about Storm Crows Beastmaster is that you can stack a lot of defense early on. That’s why targeted uniques aren’t necessary as long as you can survive, but they can help improve your damage. Here are some recommendations:

Mantle of the Pale Ox

Face of the Mountain

Evolution's End

Artor's Legacy

Cleaver Solution

Phantom Grip

Brewmaster's Buckle

Ravens' Rise

Foot of the Mountain

Tyrant's Skull

If you get these items with Legendary Potential, try to find Exalted items with Increased Lightning Damage, Health, Armor, and an Increased Number of Summon Crow Storm.

Best Blessings and Idols to use for Storm Crows Beastmaster in Last Epoch

More health and resistance are strong on Beastmaster (Image via EHG)

Here are the main recommended Blessings:

Grand Rhythm of the Tide (Ending the Storm)

Grand Echo of Solarum (The Black Sun)

Grand Resolve of Humanity (Reign of Dragons)

Grand Embers of Immortality (Spirits of Fire)

Grand Bulwark of the Tundra (The Age of Winter)

Since the build uses Summon Storm Crows, Idols with increased Minion Lightning Damage, and Lightning Penetration are recommended picks. However, if you are having survivability issues, Increased Health and Health Regeneration should take priority until you get better gear.

