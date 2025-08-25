Tyrant's Skull Unique Relic in Last Epoch: How to get, modifiers, and more

Last Epoch Season 3: Beneath Ancient Skies introduces a new category of item in the game, the Primordial Uniques, and the Tyrant’s Skull is one of them. This Primordial Unique Relic allows you to summon a ferocious Tyrannosaur minion. Like all Primordial Unique, the Tyrant’s Skull alters how your summons work.
This unique item is a perfect choice for the Beastmaster Primalist build. This guide will break down what the Tyrant’s Skull is, how it works, and where to find it in Last Epoch Season 3.
What is Tyrant’s Skull?
The Tyrant’s Skull is a Unique Ancient Remains Relic that grants you the ability to summon a Primal Tyrannosaur. Unlike regular summons, this ferocious summon is stacked with skills and stats that buff you and weaken surrounding enemies while dealing a ton of melee damage.
You can equip only one Primordial Unique item at a time, which is a welcoming balance between overpowered characters and new mechanics.
Tyrant’s Skull stats and effects
Implicits
- +(2 to 4) to All Attributes
- +(11% to 15%) Endurance
Modifiers
- +(2 to 3) to Level of Minion Skills
- Summons a Tyrannosaur minion
- +3 Tyrannosaur Melee Damage per Strength
- 1% increased Tyrannosaur Attack and Cast Speed per Dexterity
- +1% Tyrannosaur Physical Penetration per Intelligence
- +1% Tyrannosaur Critical Strike Multiplier per Attunement
- 1% more Tyrannosaur Health and Damage per 1% Uncapped Endurance (multiplicative with other modifiers)
- When your Tyrannosaur roars, it grants your other minions +25 Physical Damage with Spells and Attacks, and the bonuses it gains from this item are applied to them at 20% effectiveness (this buff lasts 12 seconds).
Related abilities
1) Summon Primal Tyrannosaur
This ability summons a massive Primal Tyrannosaur to fight alongside you.
- Health: 540
- Health Regeneration: 0 per second
- Threat: 100%
Stats:
- 70% less Damage
Scaling:
- Per point of Strength: +30 Health
- Per point of Intelligence: +30 Minion Health
- Per point of Attunement: +30 Minion Health
- Per Character Level: +30 Minion Health
- 6% increased Minion Damage
Primal Tyrannosaur skill breakdown
1) Primeval Bellow
Range: 0-12.5 meters
Engage Range: 10.5 meters
Pursuit Range: 40 meters
Mana Cost: 7
Cooldown: 12.5 seconds
Base Speed: 0.77 per second (1.3 seconds use delay and 3 seconds use duration)
Ailments:
- 300% chance to apply Slow to enemies (300% increased duration)
- 300% chance to apply Frailty to enemies
- 500% chance to apply Shred Armor to enemies (100% increased duration)
- 100% chance to apply Frenzy to allies (1100% increased duration)
2) Tail Swipe
Range: 0-3.5 meters
Engage Range: 2.5 meters
Pursuit Range: 40 meters
Mana Cost: 0
Cooldown: 8.03 seconds
Base Speed: 0.458 per second (0.65 seconds use delay and 2.4 seconds use duration)
Note: Scales with Attack Speed
Base Damage:
- 150 Physical
- Critical Chance - 5%
- Critical Multiplier - 200%
- Added Damage Effectiveness - 750%
3) Bite
Range: 0-3.5 meters
Engage Range: 2.5 meters
Pursuit Range: 40 meters
Mana Cost: 0
Cooldown: 0 seconds
Base Speed: 0.846 per second (0.6 seconds use delay and 1.3 seconds use duration)
Note: Scales with Attack Speed
Base Damage:
- 125 Physical
- Critical Chance: 5%
- Critical Multiplier: 200%
- Added Damage Effectiveness: 625%
Ailments:
- 100% chance to apply Bleed to enemies (DoT)
How to get the Tyrant’s Skull in Last Epoch Season 3
The Tyrant’s Skull Primordial Relic is not a world drop and can only be acquired by trading with Skarven Bloodhorn. The cost is quite steep and requires a lot of Rift Beast, a tough and evolving monster introduced in this season of Last Epoch.
Materials required:
- 13,500x Ancient Bones
- 15x Primordial Fang
- 10x Primordial Horn
Material breakdown
1) Ancient Bones
You can acquire Ancient Bones from defeated Rift Beasts. These are the new currencies that you use to trade at Skarven Bloodhorn for better materials and new gear.
2) Primordial Fang
- Primal fangs can be bought from Skarven Bloodhorn by trading 500x Ancient Bones and 2x Primordial Feathers.
- Can drop in the Bloodline Glade Woven Echo and Rampant Coast Woven Echo: 32.93% chance, up to 41.46% chance with increased item rarity.
3) Primordial Horn
- You can trade for Primordial Horns from Skarven Bloodhorn with 500x Ancient Bones and 2x Primordial Petals.
- You can also get them from Bloodline Glade Woven Echo and Rampant Coast Woven Echo: 32.93% chance, up to 41.46% chance with increased item rarity.
Even with its high material requirement, it's worth investing in if you are playing a summon-based DPS build. The debuffs to the enemy from the Tyrannosaur’s Roar are great for locking down enemies while you deal damage. Builds like the Primalist Beastmaster and summon-based druids can fully utilize the Tyrant’s Skull in Last Epoch Season 3.
