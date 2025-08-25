Tyrant's Skull Unique Relic in Last Epoch: How to get, modifiers, and more

Last Epoch Season 3: Beneath Ancient Skies introduces a new category of item in the game, the Primordial Uniques, and the Tyrant’s Skull is one of them. This Primordial Unique Relic allows you to summon a ferocious Tyrannosaur minion. Like all Primordial Unique, the Tyrant’s Skull alters how your summons work.

Ad

This unique item is a perfect choice for the Beastmaster Primalist build. This guide will break down what the Tyrant’s Skull is, how it works, and where to find it in Last Epoch Season 3.

What is Tyrant’s Skull?

The Tyrant’s Skull is a Unique Ancient Remains Relic that grants you the ability to summon a Primal Tyrannosaur. Unlike regular summons, this ferocious summon is stacked with skills and stats that buff you and weaken surrounding enemies while dealing a ton of melee damage.

Ad

Trending

You can equip only one Primordial Unique item at a time, which is a welcoming balance between overpowered characters and new mechanics.

Also read: Last Epoch: Best Warpath Void Knight endgame build (Season 3)

Tyrant’s Skull stats and effects

This Primordial Unique is built around summoning a Primal Tyrannosaur (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Implicits

Ad

+(2 to 4) to All Attributes

+(11% to 15%) Endurance

Modifiers

+(2 to 3) to Level of Minion Skills

Summons a Tyrannosaur minion

+3 Tyrannosaur Melee Damage per Strength

1% increased Tyrannosaur Attack and Cast Speed per Dexterity

+1% Tyrannosaur Physical Penetration per Intelligence

+1% Tyrannosaur Critical Strike Multiplier per Attunement

1% more Tyrannosaur Health and Damage per 1% Uncapped Endurance (multiplicative with other modifiers)

When your Tyrannosaur roars, it grants your other minions +25 Physical Damage with Spells and Attacks, and the bonuses it gains from this item are applied to them at 20% effectiveness (this buff lasts 12 seconds).

Ad

Related abilities

1) Summon Primal Tyrannosaur

This ability summons a massive Primal Tyrannosaur to fight alongside you.

Health: 540

Health Regeneration: 0 per second

Threat: 100%

Stats:

70% less Damage

Scaling:

Per point of Strength: +30 Health

Per point of Intelligence: +30 Minion Health

Per point of Attunement: +30 Minion Health

Per Character Level: +30 Minion Health

6% increased Minion Damage

Also Read: Wildfire Embers Unique Amulet in Last Epoch: How to get, modifiers, and more

Primal Tyrannosaur skill breakdown

The Primal Tyrannosaur is more ferocious and deals a ton of melee damage along with a lot of debuffs on the enemies (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

1) Primeval Bellow

Ad

Range: 0-12.5 meters

Engage Range: 10.5 meters

Pursuit Range: 40 meters

Mana Cost: 7

Cooldown: 12.5 seconds

Base Speed: 0.77 per second (1.3 seconds use delay and 3 seconds use duration)

Ailments:

300% chance to apply Slow to enemies (300% increased duration)

300% chance to apply Frailty to enemies

500% chance to apply Shred Armor to enemies (100% increased duration)

100% chance to apply Frenzy to allies (1100% increased duration)

2) Tail Swipe

Range: 0-3.5 meters

Engage Range: 2.5 meters

Pursuit Range: 40 meters

Mana Cost: 0

Cooldown: 8.03 seconds

Ad

Base Speed: 0.458 per second (0.65 seconds use delay and 2.4 seconds use duration)

Note: Scales with Attack Speed

Base Damage:

150 Physical

Critical Chance - 5%

Critical Multiplier - 200%

Added Damage Effectiveness - 750%

3) Bite

Range: 0-3.5 meters

Engage Range: 2.5 meters

Pursuit Range: 40 meters

Mana Cost: 0

Cooldown: 0 seconds

Base Speed: 0.846 per second (0.6 seconds use delay and 1.3 seconds use duration)

Note: Scales with Attack Speed

Base Damage:

125 Physical

Critical Chance: 5%

Critical Multiplier: 200%

Added Damage Effectiveness: 625%

Ailments:

100% chance to apply Bleed to enemies (DoT)

Ad

Also read: 5 best day-one builds to try in Last Epoch Season 3

How to get the Tyrant’s Skull in Last Epoch Season 3

The Tyrant’s Skull Primordial Relic is not a world drop and can only be acquired by trading with Skarven Bloodhorn. The cost is quite steep and requires a lot of Rift Beast, a tough and evolving monster introduced in this season of Last Epoch.

Ad

Materials required:

13,500x Ancient Bones

15x Primordial Fang

10x Primordial Horn

Material breakdown

1) Ancient Bones

You can acquire Ancient Bones from defeated Rift Beasts. These are the new currencies that you use to trade at Skarven Bloodhorn for better materials and new gear.

2) Primordial Fang

Primal fangs can be bought from Skarven Bloodhorn by trading 500x Ancient Bones and 2x Primordial Feathers.

Can drop in the Bloodline Glade Woven Echo and Rampant Coast Woven Echo: 32.93% chance, up to 41.46% chance with increased item rarity.

Ad

3) Primordial Horn

You can trade for Primordial Horns from Skarven Bloodhorn with 500x Ancient Bones and 2x Primordial Petals.

You can also get them from Bloodline Glade Woven Echo and Rampant Coast Woven Echo: 32.93% chance, up to 41.46% chance with increased item rarity.

Even with its high material requirement, it's worth investing in if you are playing a summon-based DPS build. The debuffs to the enemy from the Tyrannosaur’s Roar are great for locking down enemies while you deal damage. Builds like the Primalist Beastmaster and summon-based druids can fully utilize the Tyrant’s Skull in Last Epoch Season 3.

Ad

Check out our other articles related to the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jagaran Dutta Jagaran is an MMO and ARPG writer at Sportskeeda. His involvement in the gaming industry also includes working as a concept artist and as a narrative designer.

At age of nine, Halo: Combat Evolved kicked off his love for the medium. He looks back fondly on the times he visited cyber cafes, watching the older boys playing the game and shouting, "Master Chief!"

If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into the breathtaking world of Halo.

He admires Ben "CohhCarnage" Cassell for his engaging dialogue and gameplay as well as his critical thinking regardless of how much he loves the game, which encouraged him to spend countless hours in games and technically analyze them.

In his free time, he enjoys writing books, cooking, sketching, and the occasional game of football. Know More