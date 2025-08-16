Last Epoch: All Champion Item Affixes

Champion Affixes are some of the most powerful and unique modifiers in Last Epoch. While regular affixes can be crafted, modified, or sealed, Champion Affixes are permanently bonded with gears that drop from Champion enemies in the game. Since the affixes on the gears can’t be altered, acquiring the right option for your build can be extremely rewarding.

Every single Champion Affix can add unique effects to your character, from changing damage type to increasing the total number of summoned creatures you can have. This guide will break down every Champion Affix and how to acquire them in Last Epoch.

What are Champion Affixes, and how do you get them in Last Epoch?

The best way to farm Champions is using the Pillar of Skills Woven Echo and the Weaver Tree (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

There are 14 Champion Affixes available in the game, each dropping from Champions. These are a subclass of the usual rare enemies in Last Epoch, which can be recognized by their orange aura and their proper name. Each of these enemies drops a Champion Affix once defeated. These affixes can only be found on gear dropped by these monstrosities and cannot be acquired by using Runes of Shattering or Runes of Removal.

Here is the complete list of Champion affixes and their effects:

1) Abyssal Champion's - This prefix can be found on a Two-Handed Sword or Two-Handed Axe.

Related Abilities: Void Cleave (scales with Attack Speed)

Modifiers:

Melee Damage

Charge for Void Cleave

2) Carnage Champion's - You can find this prefix on Amulets dropped by defeated Champions.

Related Abilities: Transplant (scales with Intelligence)

Modifiers:

Spell Damage

Reduced Health Cost of Spells

3) Death Grip Champion's - This prefix can be found attached to Relics dropped by Champions. The Death Grip prefix is specific to the Acolytes in Last Epoch.

Related Abilities: None

Modifiers:

Ward per Second

Current Health is converted to Ward when you directly cast a Necrotic Spell

4) Infernal Champion's - You can find this prefix on Rings dropped by Champion enemies in Last Epoch.

Related Abilities: None

Modifiers:

Minion Damage

Minions teleport around you after you use a Traversal Skill

5) Meteor Champion's - This prefix can be found on One-Handed Axes, Daggers, or Wands dropped by Champions.

Related Ailments: Bleed, Ignite

Modifiers:

Fire Damage Over Time

Bleed Chance Converted to Ignite Chance

6) Mirage Champion's - Found attached to Gloves, these prefixes are a common drop from Champions.

Related Abilities: Create Shadow (scaling none)

Modifiers:

Dodge Rating

Maximum Shadows

7) Portal Champion's - You can get this prefix attached to Helmets dropped by Champions.

Related Abilities: Evade (Rogue, Primalist, Acolyte, Mage, Sentinel)

Modifiers:

Seconds of Haste after you use Evade

Dodge Rating while using Evade

8) Profane Champion's - This modifier can be found attached to Two-handed Staffs and Two-Handed Axes and drops commonly from Champions.

Related Abilities: Summon Skeleton (scales with Cast Speed)

Modifiers:

Minion Critical Strike Chance

Maximum Skeletons

9) River Champion's - Specific to the Primalist class, this prefix can be found attached to Helmets dropped by Champions.

Related Abilities: None

Modifiers:

Minion Damage

Maximum Companions

10) Spark Champion's - This prefix can be found bonded to belts dropped by the Champion enemies in Last Epoch.

Related Abilities: Lightning Blast (scales with Intelligence)

Modifiers:

Spell Damage

Chance for Lightning Blast to Chain 4 Additional Times

11) Storm Champion's - You can find this prefix attached to One-Handed Mace or Two-Handed Spears dropped by Champions.

Related Abilities: Smite (scales with Attunement)

Related Ailments: Electrify

Modifiers:

Chance to apply Electrify on Hit

Chance to cast Smite on hit with throwing attacks (up to 10 times per 2 seconds)

12) Venomous Champion's - You can get this common prefix attached to Gloves dropped by defeated Champions.

Related Abilities: Multishot (scales with Dexterity)

Related Ailments: Poison

Modifier:

Chance to apply Poison on Hit

Enemies Pierced with Multishot

13) Volcano Champion's - This prefix can be acquired from Belts dropped by champions in Last Epoch.

Related Abilities: Fire Aura (scales with Intelligence)

Modifiers:

Elemental Critical Strike Chance

Chance to cast Fire Aura on Crit (1 second cooldown)

-14) Whirlpool Champion's - This common prefix is usually found on Amulets dropped by Champion enemies.

Related Abilities: Maelstrom (scales with Attunement)

Modifier:

Ward Decay Threshold

Ward per second per Active Maelstrom

Acquiring the right prefix from Champions is a highly challenging task, but it can also be extremely rewarding for players looking to get a little more edge in their builds. The best way to farm Champions is using the Pillar of Skills Woven Echo and the Weaver Tree (a passive tree that influences the Echos within the Monolith of Fate).

