Last Epoch: Best Warpath Void Knight endgame build (Season 3)

The Void Knight Archetype of the Sentinel class is one of the strongest melee classes in Last Epoch, and the Warpath Void Knight stands at the top of the current meta. The build revolves around the Warpath skill, which allows you to rip through enemies with massive AoE Void damage while stacking massive buffs to sustain the damage output.
In this guide, we will break down everything you need to know, from skills and passives to itemization, idols, blessings, and the gameplay loop.
Pros and Cons of the Warpath Void Knight
Pros:
- Fantastic AoE and clear speed
- Extremely high single-target damage
- Simple, spin-to-win gameplay
- Doesn’t need Uniques early in the game
Cons:
- Mana investment is compulsory
- Weaker tankiness compared to the Paladin or Forge Guard
- High gear requirement to reach peak performance in the endgame
Skill setup for the Warpath Void Knight build in Last Epoch Season 3
The Warpath Void Knight is completely around the Warpath, which has very high Void damage scaling. With specialization nodes like Warrior’s Fury, Warpath can deal significantly more multiplicative damage for each second of continuous spin but costs more Mana, which can be mitigated by the Void Well skill node. This allows you to devour void essence to instantly retrieve 30% of your total mana.
Core skill setup:
1) Warpath
This is your primary damage skill. Gain massive amounts of AoE damage with Warrior’s Fury and slash through all surrounding enemies. This also automatically casts Abyssal Echos every five seconds using the Abyssal Tempest node.
2) Devouring Orb
This DoT skill deals continuous damage for 20 seconds at the target location. You can get guaranteed void essence from the Abyssal Juggernaut node, which feeds into Void Well to mitigate Mana loss.
While you are moving through the battlefield, you can auto-cast Devouring Orb if you have the Abyssal Rush node.
3) Anomaly
Set it up for dealing massive amounts of Time Rot and Time Bubble debuffs on enemies. Using the Immediacy, you can get the effects immediately, without having to send enemies back in time.
4) Abyssal Echoes
You can cast this skill automatically while using Warpath. Abyssal Echoes grants you Nether Coating for five seconds using the Embrace the Darkness node. While Nether Coating is active, you deal increased damage to blinded enemies; this can be achieved using the Myopia node.
5) Symbols of Hope
You can gain 20% increased health regeneration for this skill as well as additional Fire damage, which can be converted to Void damage using the Symbols of Despair node.
While Iron Symbols (gain additional Endurance), Empowering Symbols (gain increased damage output), and Heavenly Justice (gain increased crit strike chance per symbol) are fantastic picks for getting valuable buffs for you and your party.
How to play Warpath Void Knight in Last Epoch Season 3
The gameplay loop for the Warpath Void Knight is simple but extremely effective at melting bosses and clearing mobs in Last Epoch; all it needs is Mana management and proper timing:
Mapping and Clearing
- Channel Warpath to build up AoE stacks with Warrior’s Fury, while it auto-casts Abyssal Echoes, which deals Void damage over time for five seconds.
- Warpath is a Mana-hungry skill, so casting Devouring Orb is necessary to get Mana back from void essence.
Bossing
- Cast Anomaly to pour in buffs and debuffs. Cast Warpath and cleave through bosses while stacking damage. Spin for at least 2 seconds and move 4 meters to trigger Echo Knight to create a Warpath echo.
- Thanks to the Void Well node, Mana is now sustained via void essence from the Devouring Orb. So Warpath can be channeled for a longer period, dealing massive amounts of stacked damage.
The Warpath Void Knight is built for highly aggressive gameplay in Last Epoch, with stacking AoE, massive buffs from Anomaly, and high mobility.
Best Passive setup for the Warpath Void Knight in Last Epoch Season 3
Void Knight Passive tree
Sentinel Base
- Overwhelm - Adds physical damage to your melee attacks and increases their chance to stun.
- Juggernaut - Each point of Strength increases armor by 4% and improves skills that scale with Strength, like Warpath and Rive.
- Fearless - Each point of Vitality grants 6 Health and 1% Poison and Necrotic resistance.
- Armor Clad - Adds armor and reduces the damage you take from nearby enemies (multiplicative with other modifiers)
- Blademaster - You have increased attack and cast speed while you have a sword or axe equipped.
Void Knight archetype
- Void Corruption - Your critical strikes deal more damage for each passive point you have invested in the Void Knight tree.
- Dark Maw - Wherever you kill an enemy, you have a chance to absorb 5% of their health.
- Singular Purpose - You deal more Void damage (multiplicative with other modifiers). This effect is doubled if you have less than a 30% block chance.
- Essence of the End - You have a chance to gain Void Essence on kill. Void Essence lasts eight seconds and grants 3% more void damage and 3% more melee damage (both multiplicative with other modifiers) and 15% reduced duration of stuns on you.
- Echoing Strikes - Your melee attacks, throwing attacks, and void spells have a higher chance to be echoed one second later.
- Time Legion - You have increased melee and throwing attack speed. Your melee attacks, throwing attacks, and void spells have a higher chance to be echoed one second later.
- Mortal Cleave- You gain Mortal Cleave when you hit an enemy that is on low health (below 35%).
- Void Well - While you have three or more Void Essences, if you drop below zero mana, you consume three Void Essences to set mana to 30% of your maximum mana pool.
Itemization Guide for the Warpath Void Knight
While the Warpath Void Knight performs perfectly without any Uniques, specific items make the build top-tier in Lase Epoch.
Here's all the gear you can use for your Warpath Void Knight
1) Mask of Indifference
Implicits:
- +50 Armor
Modifiers:
- You are immune to Blind, Bleed, Slow, Chill, Shock, and Stun.
- (10% to 100%) reduced Bonus Damage Taken from Critical Strikes
- (10% to 100%) of Damage Reflected
- +(20 to 200) Armor
- +(20 to 200) Endurance Threshold
Best Prefix:
- T7 Channel cost
2) Titan Heart
Implicits:
- +114 Armor
- +(5% to 14%) Lightning Resistance
Modifiers:
- +(50 to 100) Armor
- 15% Less Damage Taken while wielding a Two Handed Melee Weapon
- Multiplicative with other modifiers
- (30% to 40%) increased Melee Damage
- (30% to 40%) increased Health
- You do not regenerate health
Best Prefix:
- T7 Level of Warpath
Implicits:
- +130 Melee Damage
- +(130% to 190%) Chance to apply Bleed on Melee Hit
Modifiers:
- +(30 to 52) Void Melee Damage
- +2% increased Area for Melee Area Skills per 1 Mana Cost
- +(0.2% to 0.3%) Critical Strike Chance for Melee Attacks per 1 Mana Cost
- +1% Melee Critical Strike multiplier per 10 Max Mana
- (30% to 52%) increased Mana Regen
- (30% to 52%) increased Mana
Best Prefix:
- Melee Critical Strike Chance
- Chance to Shred Armor on Hit
4) Nihilis
Implicits:
- (1% to 12%) increased Health
- (1% to 12%) increased Mana
- (-4% to 8%) increased Movement Speed
Modifiers:
- +(1 to 2) to Level of All Skills
- (-20% to 50%) increased Mana Regen
- (-10% to 20%) more Armor
- (-5% to 15%) to All Resistances
- (10% to 20%) of Current Health and Ward lost when you use Evade
- (1.2 to 4) Seconds of Frenzy after you use Evade
Best Prefix:
- T7 Mana
5) Carcinization of Momentum
Implicits:
- +(3 to 6) Vitality
- +(3 to 6) Health Regen
Modifiers:
- Evade is replaced by Summon Crab
- You have Swiftness
- Swiftness grants increased movement speed based on character level
- (20% to 30%) increased Armor
- (20% to 30%) increased Minion Armor
- +(3 to 6) to All Attributes
Best Prefix:
- T7 Critical Strike Chance
6) Shattered Chains
Implicits:
- +(35 to 65) Armor
- +3 Potion Slots
Modifiers:
- (50% to 70%) increased Armor
- +(5 to 10) Void Melee Damage
- (50% to 70%) increased Melee Damage
- 5% more Melee Damage per stack of Doom
- Using a Potion Cleanses Stun and Freeze
- Stun Immunity for 4 seconds when you use a Potion
Best Prefix:
- T7 Ward and Ailment cleansing on Potion use
7) Siphon Of Anguish
Implicits:
- +(5% to 18%) Elemental Resistance
Modifiers:
- (1% to 3%) of Melee Damage Leeched as Health
- (1% to 3%) of Void Damage Leeched as Health
- (10% to 30%) Increased Leech Rate
- (3% to 8%) increased Movement Speed
- +(10% to 30%) Chance to apply Doom on Hit
- (10% to 30%) Void Penetration with Doom
Best Prefix:
- T7 Void Damage
8) Immortal Vise
Implicits:
- +211 Armor
- (11% to 24%) of Armor Mitigation also applies to Damage over Time
Modifiers:
- (25% to 30%) of Hit Damage Taken from Bosses and Rare enemies is dealt over 4 seconds instead
- While you have more than 10% of your maximum health as delayed damage, damage to health below your endurance threshold is reduced by 30%
- (10% to 26%) increased Melee Attack Speed
- (1% to 2%) of Melee Damage Leeched as Health
- +(60 to 90) Health
- +(6 to 9) Strength
Best Prefix:
- T7 Mana
9) Army of Skin
Implicits:
- +8 Armor
- (11% to 14%) increased Movement Speed
- (16% to 32%) increased Cooldown Recovery Speed for Evade
Modifiers:
- When Flay kills an enemy or hits a boss or rare enemy, you gain a stack of Excoriation and have a 6% chance to cast Summon Skeleton if not at maximum skeletons
- Excoriation has a maximum of 13 stacks, and all stacks expire if you have not gained a new one for 13 seconds
- Each stack of Excoriation grants Flay and Harvest 13% increased Area of Effect and +6 Melee Damage
- Each stack of Excoriation grants an 8% chance on Flay hit to cast Rip Blood (up to 3 times per 2 seconds)
- (13% to 26%) increased Movement Speed
- (13% to 26%) increased Melee Attack Speed
- (26% to 52%) more Melee Damage to High Health Enemies
Best Prefix:
- T7 Movement speed
- T7 Attunement
10) Shattered Worlds
Implicits:
- (5% to 10%) less Damage Taken
Modifiers:
- You are immune to Slow
- You have Haste
- +(1% to 5%) Critical Strike Chance
- +(1 to 10) to All Attributes
- (10% to 100%) increased Effect of Frenzy on You
- +1 to Level of All Skills
Best Prefix:
- Increased Cast Speed
- Increased DoT
Best Blessings and Idols for the Warpath Void Knight
Blessings (Empowered Monoliths)
- Grand depths of Infinity (The Black Sun) - +50% chance to Shred Void Resistance on Hit.
- Grand Patience of Herkir (Spirits of Fire) - +650 Armor While Channelling
- Grand Bulwark of the Tundra (The Age of Winter) - 55% increased Armor
- Grand Whisper of Orobyss (The Black Sun) - 100% increased Void Damage
- Grand Resolve of Humanity (Reign of Dragons) - +20% to All Resistances
- Grand Grace of Water (Ending the Storm) - 130 Ward Gained on Potion Use and +260 Ward Decay Threshold
Idols
Since the Warpath Void Knight excels at stacking AoE void damage, prioritize idols with:
- Increased Void damage (Small Eterran Idol)
- Mana and Mana regen (Minor-Weaver Idol)
- Critical Strike chance (Heretical Grand Solar Idol)
- Chance to shred armor on hit (Large Rahyeh Idol)
- Increased Warpath Area (Heretical Grand Solar Idol)
The Warpath Void Knight is one of the highest damage-dealing and fastest map-clearing builds in Last Epoch Season 3: Beneath Burning Skies. What makes it shine is its simple yet high damage ceiling. While it is extremely Mana hungry, this melee build can easily crush every endgame map when built optimally.
