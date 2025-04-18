How to get World Splitter in Last Epoch, and its unique effects

If you’re playing Void Knight in Last Epoch Season 2, World Splitter is one of the best weapons for your endgame build. Its incredible stats make it a solid choice for clearing high-level content with ease.

Let's find out how to acquire the World Splitter and the benefits it provides that make the weapon worth farming.

How to get World Splitter in Last Epoch

World Splitter is an endgame item in Last Epoch that can be obtained by defeating Harbinger of Hatred in The Black Sun Timeline. The Harbinger in this timeline is a tank archetype, but this shouldn’t pose a problem if you run a decent build.

Harbingers (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Most of the attacks are slow and can be easily dodged. What’s harder is to get the boss to drop the weapon on defeat. World Splitter has a base drop rate of 10%. You can either get lucky or spend some time farming the weapon, not to mention the chase for god rolls is never-ending.

You will come face-to-face with the Harbinger of Hatred if you plan to take on the Pinnacle Boss, Aberoth. To fight the boss, you must defeat 10 Harbingers. Note that the drop chance for the weapon can be increased by item rarity and corruption.

World Splitter unique effects in Last Epoch

Simply acquiring the World Splitter in Last Epoch isn’t enough if you plan to make the best Void Knight build. The weapon can drop with varying stats, which can affect the final damage output.

Complete drop stats for World Splitter

Implicits

+130 Melee Damage

+(130 to 190)% Chance to Bleed on Melee Hit

Affixes

+(30-52) Melee Void Damage

+0.02 increased Area for Melee Area Skills per 1 Mana Cost

+(0.3 to 0.5)% Critical Strike Chance for Melee Attacks per 1 Mana Cost

+1% Melee Critical Strike multiplier per 10 Max Mana

(30 to 52)% increased Mana Regen

(30 to 52)% increased Mana

The added area of effect, along with increased critical strike and damage, and mana regen, is something that many builds can take advantage of. However, the added void damage and bleed make it a great choice for the Erasing Strike build, helping Void Rifts do even more damage over time.

