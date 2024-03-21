5 best Void Knight builds in Last Epoch

The best Void Knight builds in Last Epoch give players quick movement, great damage, and survivability. The Void Knight, one of the three options you can choose from the base Sentinel class, specializes in using Void Spells alongside melee combat. This mastery is known for its ability to utterly destroy enemies, banishing them to the Void without leaving any remains.

Last Epoch offers flexible customization options for passive trees and skill perks, which can be a bit overwhelming. This guide will walk you through top builds and provide tips on how to make the most out of your Void Knight.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the best Void Knight builds in Last Epoch?

1) Echo Warpath

Passive Skill tree for the Echo Warpath build (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

If you love the 'Spin 2 Win' style of play, this Last Epoch build is perfect for you. It offers high damage and fast movement speed, making it excellent for farming and clearing areas. It's beginner-friendly, requiring only basic skills to use. You can run this setup without any specific gear, and the best items for it can be easily obtained by defeating bosses.

This build is super fast and efficient, giving you over 100% movement speed and the Echo Knight skill, which helps you clear areas quickly while you rush to objectives. It's great for farming loot and grants immunity to stuns, boosts your speed, and deals heavy damage to both groups of enemies and single targets.

This setup is the simplest to play in the game since it requires just a two-button rotation for nearly optimal gameplay.

2) Erasing Strike

Passive Skill tree for the erasing strike build (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

The Erasing Strike build can quickly takes down enemies on the map. By using Void Cleave and Lunge to move quickly, it can efficiently deal with mobs and Elites by guaranteeing Critical Strikes with Erasing Strike.

Using Erasing Strike on opponents makes them disappear completely, thanks to the power of the Void. Critical Strike Chance isn't needed because Erasing Strike guarantees a critical hit. This build is amazing because it guarantees a Critical Strike and has good AoE. You can start this setup with minimal requirements.

This build is powerful enough to dominate the Monolith and offers you fast and highly effective gameplay.

3) Autobomber

Passive Skill tree for the Autobomber build in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

With this build, you can dash through Last Epoch's maps with the power of the Void by your side. You will have swirling orbs of Void energy orbiting you as you zip from one group of enemies to the next, blasting them with Void Bolts that tear through their defenses.

This build is all about speed, and it’s perfect for clearing maps swiftly while still packing a punch against tough enemies. The focus is on two primary sources of damage: Devouring Orb for fast map clearing and Smite, which is converted to deal Void Damage,serving as your primary damage dealer against bosses.

Just hold down both mouse buttons and move around to clear the map fast. Use Smite if you need more damage or healing as it can enhance your health quickly, especially when paired with Healing Hands. Lunge helps you move between enemies rapidly, which triggers more Smite casts. You can keep Anomaly active all the time for a significant damage boost.

4) Hammer Throw Disintegrating Aura

Passive Skill tree for the Hammer Throw Disintegrating Aura build (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

This Last Epoch build relies on Disintegrating Aura, a powerful skill that deals Void damage over time, perfect for taking down tough enemies quickly.

Anomaly provides leech for sustainability, while Void Cleave offers both mobility and a significant damage boost. Additionally, Sigils Of Hope provides useful buffs, and Volatile Reversal helps manage mana while also greatly increasing damage output. This build has range and safe Gameplay that gives screen-wide AoE. You do not need specific gear, and players at a low level can easily start this build.

Hammer Throw serves as our main damage-dealing tool especially useful during leveling. Sigils Of Hope offers a classic setup with flat void damage, increased damage, and endurance threshold. Void Cleave provides excellent mobility and substantially boosts +100 flat throwing damage.

Anomaly grants cooldown reduction and significant leech, while Volatile Reversal restores all mana and offers an impressive 180% damage increase in one skill.

5) Multismite

Passive Skill tree for the Multismite build (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

This Last Epoch build relies on quick, powerful strikes that summon Void bolts, ensuring speedy gameplay for clearing and tackling bosses. For this setup, you'll need skills like Smite, Volatile Reversal, Multistrike, Shield, and Anomaly.

Multistrike serves as your primary attack, automating Smite during melee strikes. Anomaly and Volatile Reversal enhance your damage and provide survivability through leeching.

This Last Epoch build relies on quick attacks and fast movement. Multistrike helps cast Smite rapidly to hit multiple enemies, making them vanish once you've built up enough Armament stacks.

Just remember to hit enemies physically to generate these stacks. If you're worried about running out of Mana, keep using Multistrike, and you'll see your Mana pool fill up quickly, thanks to Time and Faith. That way, running low on resources won't be a problem.

