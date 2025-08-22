5 best day-one builds to try in Last Epoch Season 3

With Last Epoch Season 3: Beneath Ancient Skies underway, there are new systems and monsters to fight. Season 3 is also introducing balance changes across multiple skills, specifically to the Rogue and Sentinel classes, making them weaker than in previous seasons. The Primalist class is also getting major overhauls to how their companions work. While changes have been made across all classes, Mages receive the least amount of changes.

Season 3's skill balance is made to cut off any overperforming builds from last season, allowing new builds to take their place. While changes were made to the passive trees of all classes, especially the Primalist Lich and Necromancer, the Void Knights are still ruling the meta. You can read more about this in the official patch notes for Season 3.

Based on the updated skills and systems in the current season, here are the five best day-one builds of Last Epoch Season 3.

Note: The builds listed below are not in any particular order.

5 best day-one builds to play in Last Epoch Season 3

1) Warpath Void Knight

These builds combine sheer combat efficiency and endgame scaling, making them highly versatile (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

The Warpath Void Knight continues dominating the melee build category. It can easily trample through waves of enemies, stacking massive amounts of Void damage while maintaining a high survivability rate. Season 3’s crafting freedom further improves the build, making it an excellent choice for players who want to rush Monoliths and power through them with ease.

Required items

World Splitter - It’s a must-have item for Mana sustainability.

- It’s a must-have item for Mana sustainability. Wings of Argentus - This armor gives up to 160% increased Fire and Cold damage while giving you a 20% chance to gain Haste on hit. Titan Heart is also a viable option for the early game.

- This armor gives up to 160% increased Fire and Cold damage while giving you a 20% chance to gain Haste on hit. Titan Heart is also a viable option for the early game. Darkstride - These boots are a great choice for gaining up to 10% increased movement speed as well as up to 42% increased void damage. Army of Skin is another option for its sheer damage output and attack speed, especially in the endgame.

- These boots are a great choice for gaining up to 10% increased movement speed as well as up to 42% increased void damage. Army of Skin is another option for its sheer damage output and attack speed, especially in the endgame. Anchor of Oblivion - This relic allows you to deal up to 100% increased Void damage and gives you 40% increased Endurance. Shattered World is also a good choice for its perma-haste stat.

- This relic allows you to deal up to 100% increased Void damage and gives you 40% increased Endurance. Shattered World is also a good choice for its perma-haste stat. Carcinization of Momentum - This unique ring gives you the Swiftness (20% increased movement speed) stat.

Its minimal downtime between spell casts, fluid movement, resilience, and pack-eliminating capability make it a solid choice for new players in Last Epoch.

Also Read: Last Epoch: All Champion Item Affixes

2) Bear Beastmaster

The Beast master has received multiple balance changes to its companion mechanics, making it one of the best builds of the Primalist Archetype (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

The Bear Beastmaster received massive amounts of buffs in Season 3, making it a tanky boss-smashing machine. Now having a much higher damage scaling, defense stacking, and survival mechanisms, the Bear Beastmaster gives players a smooth experience with extremely low APM.

Required items

Naal’s Tooth - This weapon is perfect for increasing the damage output and movement speed for both you and your minions.

- This weapon is perfect for increasing the damage output and movement speed for both you and your minions. Red Ring of Atlaria - This ring gives you a massive amount of Damage Reduction while boosting your attributes. For the early game, Phantom Grip is a great choice, which increases your minions’ critical strike chance by 4%.

- This ring gives you a massive amount of Damage Reduction while boosting your attributes. For the early game, Phantom Grip is a great choice, which increases your minions’ critical strike chance by 4%. Mantle of the Pale Ox - This armor is perfect to boost your movement speed up to 10%. The armor also redirects up to 24% of incoming damage to your minions.

- This armor is perfect to boost your movement speed up to 10%. The armor also redirects up to 24% of incoming damage to your minions. Seed of Ekkidrasil - This amulet is great for surviving the toughest situations in Last Epoch. Up to 28% of incoming damage is dealt to your Mana pool before it starts hitting your life.

- This amulet is great for surviving the toughest situations in Last Epoch. Up to 28% of incoming damage is dealt to your Mana pool before it starts hitting your life. Shattered Worlds - Perfect for the perma-haste stat, it also increases your attributes by 10.

This build combines easy gameplay loops with high survivability, with your minions acting as the primary damage dealers.

Also Read: 5 things confirmed to be coming in Last Epoch Season 3: Beneath Ancient Skies

3) Erasing Strike Void Knight

The Void Knight class has been one of the best classes to play with since the beginning (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

The Erasing Strike Void Knight is still the best Boss-hunting build in Last Epoch Season 3. It revolves around high crit damage scaling that can one-shot most bosses if built properly. With major improvements to its passives allowing for a more sustainable mana pool and new crafting options, it becomes a boss-killing build, with easy-to-use mechanics and low gear requirements.

Required items

World Splitter - This bleed-stat-inflicting weapon is perfect for getting a larger Mana Pool.

- This bleed-stat-inflicting weapon is perfect for getting a larger Mana Pool. The Inevitable - This boots allows you to take up to 25% less damage while using Erasing Strike and makes you immune to Stun. You can also use Army of Skin for its high damage ceiling.

- This boots allows you to take up to 25% less damage while using Erasing Strike and makes you immune to Stun. You can also use Army of Skin for its high damage ceiling. Flames of Midnight - You can gain Perma-swiftness (+20% movement speed) from this ring.

If you are looking for massive damage bursts in your build, the Erasing Strike Void Knight is the perfect one to play with.

4) Ballista Falconer

The Ballista Falconer is one of the best ranged builds in Last Epoch with massive clearing capability (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

The Ballista variant of the Falconer class is the best ranged build in Last Epoch Season 3. It is viable for both pack clearing as well as boss hunting, having rather absurd amounts of damage. This build allows you to play with high-mobility maneuvers and use utility tools like Smoke Bomb and Primal Hunt; the Ballista falconer is one of the safest and most reliable builds available.

Required items

Foot of the Mountain - These boots stack endurance while you aren’t moving and also add up to 12 to all attributes.

- These boots stack endurance while you aren’t moving and also add up to 12 to all attributes. Mantle of the Pale Ox - Its Damage Redirection capability makes it the perfect choice for survivability.

5) Judgement Paladin

The Judgement Paladin is an aggressive and highly defensive build in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

The Judgement Paladin jumped tiers in Last Epoch Season 3 due to the amplified aura effects, which can now deal continuous AoE damage while the effect heals you. This works better if augmented with primordial uniques.

Required items

Transcriber's Graver - This weapon gives you up to +24 Spell damage and up to 20% Elemental Penetration.

- This weapon gives you up to +24 Spell damage and up to 20% Elemental Penetration. Wing Guards - These gloves give you up to +200 dodge rating, up to 40% increased attack speed, and a chance to gain Haste on hit. The only downside is that you will not be able to deal critical strikes.

- These gloves give you up to +200 dodge rating, up to 40% increased attack speed, and a chance to gain Haste on hit. The only downside is that you will not be able to deal critical strikes. Advent of the Erased - When you have Haste, you will gain a ward and will take up to 35% DoT reduction. Army of Skin is also a good choice if you want higher movement speed and defense.

- When you have Haste, you will gain a ward and will take up to 35% DoT reduction. Army of Skin is also a good choice if you want higher movement speed and defense. Twisted Heart of Uhkeiros - Faster spellcasting is always a good option to have, and with this relic, you can have up to 16% increased Cast Speed.

Faster spellcasting is always a good option to have, and with this relic, you can have up to 16% increased Cast Speed. Null Potent - This is a fantastic tanky armor choice for your Paladin, with up to 30% Physical Resistance and up to 30% increased Leech Rate.

Its highly flexible and highly offensive gameplay makes it stand out as one of the best builds in Last Epoch Season 3.

All five of these builds are extremely effective throughout the game, proving capable of racing through the Monolith and taking down Bosses without difficulty. These builds are fantastic at exploring the new and highly dangerous Ancient Era of Season 3.

