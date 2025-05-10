The Flames of Midnight is a powerful and unique Celestial Ring introduced in Last Epoch's 1.1 update, Harbingers of Ruin. This item is particularly valued for builds focused on Fire, Necrotic, or Void damage, and it offers a mix of both utility and survivability through its unique set of effects. The ring can significantly change your character's playstyle, thanks to its movement skill modification and synergy with Wandering Spirits.
Below, we'll explore how to get Flames of Midnight in Last Epoch and its Unique Effects.
Unique Effects of Flames of Midnight
The Flames of Midnight ring is designed to offer both offensive scaling and defensive ward generation. Here are its core attributes and unique modifiers:
Implicits:
- +(42 to 110) Ward Decay Threshold
Modifiers:
- Evade is replaced by Spirit Step
- You have Swiftness
- When you directly use a Fire, Necrotic, or Void skill, you create a Wandering Spirit near the target location (4-second separate cooldown for each skill type).
- +(4 to 7) Ward gained each second per Active Wandering Spirit
- 100% of Wandering Spirits Base Damage Converted to Fire
- +(10 to 17)% Fire, Necrotic, and Void Penetration
Abilities related to this:
- Spirit Step
- Evade (Primalist)
- Evade (Mage)
- Evade (Sentinel)
- Evade (Acolyte)
- Evade (Rogue)
- Wandering Spirits
How to obtain Flames of Midnight in Last Epoch
The Flames of Midnight ring is not a random world drop. This unique item can be target-farmed from a specific timeline boss located within the Monolith of Fate endgame system.
Farming location:
Timeline: Spirits of Fire (Empowered monolith)
- Boss: Harbinger of Ash — 10% chance (up to 22% with increased item rarity)
Woven Echo: Threshold of Eternity
- Boss: Aberoth — 2% chance (10% chance for host only)
Woven Echo: The Fading Brink — 10% chance (22% with increased item rarity)
Note: Drop chances improve with higher Corruption levels, Empowered Monoliths, and Woven Echoes.
Effective level for Legendary Potential: 52
- LP0: 1 in ≈1
- LP1: 1 in 4
- LP2: 1 in 28
- LP3: 1 in 612
- LP4: 1 in 205,743
Strategic considerations for builds
The Flames of Midnight ring is particularly well-suited for characters that:
- Use multiple types of elemental skills (especially Fire, Necrotic, or Void).
- Benefit from frequent repositioning or teleport mechanics (via Spirit Step).
- Want to passively generate ward without investing heavily into ward-focused gear.
- Can sustain or rotate between elemental skill types to keep multiple Wandering Spirits active.
- Seek to penetrate enemy resistance, especially in high-tier Monoliths or Dungeons.
Compatible classes and builds
- Acolyte (Lich/Necromancer): Naturally synergizes with Necrotic and Void skills; can benefit from additional Wandering Spirits.
- Mage (Sorcerer/Runemaster): Fire-heavy builds can fully exploit the Fire conversion and swiftness in mobility.
- Sentinel (Paladin): Hybrid Void/Fire builds can benefit from the elemental penetration and movement utility.
The Flames of Midnight is a unique item that offers versatility, survivability, and tactical advantages. Its ability to passively summon Wandering Spirits and convert their damage to Fire introduces new layers of build potential. Replacing Evade with Spirit Step can reshape how a character engages in combat, and the combination of Swiftness, elemental penetration, and ward generation makes it a highly desirable ring for endgame content.
To farm this item, target the Harbinger of Ash in the Spirits of Fire timeline. With careful planning and timeline farming, you can secure this powerful unique to enhance your elemental or spirit-themed build.
