Last Epoch Aberroth boss guide: Mechanics, tips, and tricks 

Aberroth is Last Epoch's first-ever pinnacle boss players must face in the endgame. He sits at the end of the Harbinger cycle, where players must follow a mission called 'Harbingers of Ruin' and defeat enough Harbingers through different Corruption to face him. As mentioned, Aberroth is a pinnacle boss, posing a high-level threat regarding damage and mechanics. However, on the other side of that coin, there are high-tier loot as well, defining a player's build for all content.

This article guides you through the challenges in the Aberroth boss fight, including his movesets, mechanics, and a few tips and tricks to make things easier.

How to start a fight with Aberroth in Last Epoch?

To fight Aberroth, follow the "Harbingers of Ruin" quest and defeat 10 different Harbingers in 10 different timelines of the Monolith. Once you defeat every Harbinger and have collected 10 Harbinger Eyes, you can head to the Shattered Road and interact with the Altar of Oblivion to start a fight with Aberroth.

Altar of Oblivion in Last Epoch (Image via EHG)

To access the Shattered Road, you must beat the three level 90 Monoliths in the standard version. Once you defeat the boss of the third Monolith, a Harbinger will appear, defeating whom will teleport you to the Shattered Road. From there, your "Harbingers of Ruin" quest will begin.

Aberroth's attack patterns and tips to defeat him in Last Epoch

Once you start a fight with Aberroth, you must first deal with his Harbingers again. Only this time, you have to fight multiple Harbingers simultaneously. There's no special mechanic here, as the Harbingers follow the same attack patterns as they did in the Monoliths.

After beating every Harbinger, Aberroth will teleport you to his arena, and the real fight begins.

Harbingers in Aberroth fight of Last Epoch (Image via EHG)

Here are Aberroth's attack patterns in Last Epoch:

At the start of the fight, Aberroth rushes towards you while casting a Void beam from the opposite direction.

Aberroth rushes towards you while casting a Void beam from the opposite direction. Aberroth starts spinning his weapon while corrupting the entire arena with Void. You can either move to a small gap in the middle to avoid this attack, or deplete his health to the first shield threshold to stop the area attack.

Aberroth will still slam the ground with his weapon, so it's better to quickly move to the opposite direction right after the area attack ends, or after depleting his health until the threshold.

Aberroth performs a triple-slam attack in the three directions in front of him. This attack can be face-tanked at least once by any build. When you see Aberroth channeling by bending backwards, that is your cue to head behind him to evade all three attacks.

Slams the ground to leave behind a Void burn in a straight line. Avoid standing on this flame at all costs.

In the second phase, Aberroth will spawn green roots that can temporarily lock you in place.

Aberroth will spawn green roots that can temporarily lock you in place. Aberroth also spawns in large Void orbs to travel across the arena, alongside cold and fire orbs that slam the ground. While all this is happening, a Void beam will sometimes fire from one side of the arena. Your job is to avoid the Void and the fire Orbs, and position yourself by tanking the roots and cold orbs.

The Void orbs can further summon Void poodles on the grounds. While the orbs do not deal much damage, getting hit by those can spawn the poodles.

In the third phase, Aberroth always starts with a Necrotic slice attack that launches five projectiles in front of him.

Aberroth always starts with a Necrotic slice attack that launches five projectiles in front of him. The rest of the fight is him mixing all his attacks from the three phases simultaneously.

Aberroth arena in Last Epoch (Image via EHG)

The entirety of the fight can be made a bit easier if you stay behind Aberroth, or sometimes, under him. Aberroth's attacks are deadly against glass-cannon ranged characters. If possible, try to mitigate DoT (damage over time) in your build for this fight as much as possible.

