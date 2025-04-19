How to Get Dragonsong in Last Epoch and it's Unique Affixes

The Dragonsong bow in Last Epoch is a formidable item and an outstanding choice for players running fire-based marksman builds, especially those combining bow attacks with spellcasting. Its unique modifiers make it a great weapon for hybrid playstyles in Last Epoch. Whether you're planning a fire-themed Marksman or just looking to expand your arsenal, the Dragonsong bow is worth looking into.

In this guide, we will dive into its affixes and how to acquire it in the game.

Unique Affixes of Dragonsong bow

Unique Affixes of Dragonsong (Images via Eleventh Hour Games)

What sets Dragonsong apart from other unique items is its compatibility with both fire-based and hybrid builds. Here are the unique modifiers offered by this bow in Last Epoch:

+(12 to 17) Fire Damage with Spells and Attacks

+2 to the level of Fire Skills

+(12 to 17)% increased Attack and Cast Speed with Fire Skills

+(4 to 7)% Critical Strike Chance with Fire Skills

(24% to 34%) Chance to Cast Dragon Fire on Crit

These stats make Dragonsong a strong option for builds that benefit from both attack and spell scaling. The chance to automatically cast Dragonfire on a critical hit adds an additional layer of passive fire damage, making it ideal for fast-attacking or crit-based builds. The Attunement bonus also helps scale some elemental skills, adding flexibility to your build choices.

Where to Find Dragonsong in Last Epoch

Unlike some uniques tied directly to boss drops, Dragonsong is a random world drop, which means it can drop from any loot source within the game, though some methods give you better odds than others.

Can drop from Monolith of Fate

The Fall of the Outcasts timeline in the Monolith of Fate (Images via Eleventh Hour Games)

The Fall of the Outcasts timeline in the Monolith of Fate is a prime location to farm the Dragonsong bow. This timeline can roll echo rewards that target bows and quivers, giving you a much higher chance to find a unique bow like Dragonsong. Prioritizing echoes that reward a “Unique or Set Bow” will greatly improve your efficiency of finding it faster in the Last epoch.

Can be gained by using Rune of Ascendance

Use the Rune of Ascendance to transform any item to its Unique (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Use the Rune of Ascendance to transform any item (which includes items from Common to Exalted) into a random unique of the same item type. Using this rune on a bow base (like a Longbow or an Obsidian Bow) may result in getting the Dragonsong, though the outcome is random and depends on the pool of available uniques for that item type.

Can be acquired by boosting drop rates

The Winds of Fortune blessing (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

You can increase your overall chances of looting this weapon by acquiring the Winds of Fortune blessing. This blessing, earned by defeating the final boss, Abomination, in the Fall of the Outcasts timeline, boosts the drop rate of unique items by 10–15% across the board, making it perfect for farming gear like Dragonsong.

Best Builds Using Dragonsong

Dragonsong shines in hybrid build setups, with one of the most effective being the Bowmage Marksman build. This build style focuses on maximizing fire damage output from both bow attacks and spells cast, fully leveraging the bow’s dual-scaling and Dragonfire procs. With the right support skills and gear, it becomes a high-damage, high-speed build capable of easily melting through late-game content in Last Epoch.

Whether you're just starting out and want to experiment with fire-based marksman builds or you're an experienced player chasing high-efficiency builds, Dragonsong is a unique item worth hunting for. With flexible affixes and strong scaling potential, it’s a standout choice for hybrid fire builds in Last Epoch.

