How to get the Reign of Winter in Last Epoch and its unique affixes

The Reign of Winter is an extremely powerful, unique longbow in Last Epoch, especially favored by players running cold-based builds, like the popular “Bowmage” Marksman. The weapon offers a unique combination of effects that make it a centerpiece for powerful endgame setups. With its straightforward cold damage boost, the Reign of Winter longbow becomes a destructive piece of equipment capable of easily melting through mobs of enemies.

In this guide, we will explain how to get the unique longbow and its affixes.

Affixes and stats of the Reign of Winter

Affixes and stats of the Reign of Winter (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

The Reign of Winter bow is tailor-made for cold-focused characters and brings a versatile mix of offensive and utility bonuses. Its unique modifiers include:

+(30–50) Cold Damage

+(30–50) Cold Spell Damage

+(5–9)% Cold Penetration

+(10–18) Health Regeneration

(23–28)% Chance to Cast Icicle on Bow Hit

+(10–15) Attunement

These stats make the weapon ideal for hybrid builds that scale bow attacks and cold spell damage. Specifically, the “Chance to Cast Icicle on Bow Hit” works well with fast attack speed builds, offering consistent damage with a splash of visual flair.

Where to find the Reign of Winter in Last Epoch

Age of Winter Monolith of Fate timeline (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

This unique bow isn't a world drop in the Last Epoch. Hence, you won't randomly find it through general loot or by using the Rune of Ascendance on other bows. Instead, the Reign of Winter specifically drops from Heorot, the final boss in the Age of Winter Monolith of Fate timeline. After defeating Heorot, there's a 50% chance the bow will be in your loot drop.

However, note that the drop is exclusive alongside another unique item — Call of the Tundra — so you can only receive one of the two per kill.

This drop rate is consistent whether you're farming regular or Empowered versions of the Monolith of Fate, and increasing corruption does not improve your chances. If you're farming this weapon, repeated runs through Heorot's timeline will eventually reward you with the Reign of Winter longbow.

Best builds for Reign of Winter

Cold Bowmage Marksman build (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

One of the most effective ways to use this weapon in Last Epoch is in a Bowmage Marksman build. This setup blends traditional bow attacks with high cold spell damage, taking full advantage of the Reign of Winter’s twofold scaling nature. With proper support skills and gear, this build can clear content quickly and stylishly with a barrage of icicle procs and cold bursts.

Whether you're a new player looking to branch into cold builds or a veteran min-maxing your setup, Reign of Winter is an extremely valuable and rewarding item to pursue in Last Epoch.

