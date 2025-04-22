Best Void Knight endgame build in Last Epoch Season 2 (Erasing Strike)

Void Knight is one of the most powerful Mastery classes in Last Epoch. It is known for combining massive Void damage with explosive single-target burst potential. In Season 2, the Erasing Strike Void Knight build is a top-tier endgame option, capable of disintegrating enemies with a single blow and scaling well into high Corruption content.

Ad

In this guide, we will cover everything you need — from skill setup and rotation to passives, gear, and blessings.

Also read: Best Sentinel leveling build in Last Epoch Season 2

Skill setup for Void Knight Erasing Strike build in Last Epoch S2

Skill setup for Void Knight Erasing Strike build (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

The build revolves around Erasing Strike, a high-impact melee skill that deals massive Void damage in a large area. The skill can instantly decimate enemies under certain conditions. Here's the optimal skill loadout for your Void Knight build in Last Epoch:

Ad

Trending

Erasing Strike: Your main damage dealer. Specialize it for increased area, Void damage scaling, and the chance to instantly erase enemies below a health threshold of up to 10% with a fully upgraded Erasure of the Living . Upgrade it to Shattered Continuity for Erasing Strike to no longer have a cooldown.

Your main damage dealer. Specialize it for increased area, Void damage scaling, and the chance to instantly erase enemies below a health threshold of up to 10% with a fully upgraded . Upgrade it to for Erasing Strike to no longer have a cooldown. Devouring Orb: Creates a deadly orb at a specified target location for 10 seconds. The orb deals Void damage over time (DoT) and casts a Void Rift when an enemy dies near it, dealing further Void damage. Upgrade it to Dark Moon to make the Devouring Orb orbit around you. Putting points into Abyssal Emission makes the skill cast a seeking orb, dealing further area-of-effect damage.

Creates a deadly orb at a specified target location for 10 seconds. The orb deals Void damage over time (DoT) and casts a Void Rift when an enemy dies near it, dealing further Void damage. Upgrade it to to make the Devouring Orb orbit around you. Putting points into Abyssal Emission makes the skill cast a seeking orb, dealing further area-of-effect damage. Anomaly: Soft crowd control and a source of additional damage. Modify it to apply Void vulnerability for better synergy with your core skills. Spend points on Time Bubble for slowing down enemies while improving critical strike chance and attack speed.

Soft crowd control and a source of additional damage. Modify it to apply Void vulnerability for better synergy with your core skills. Spend points on for slowing down enemies while improving critical strike chance and attack speed. Healing Hands: Provides 50 healing at a target area and leaves a lingering warmth that heals 80 health over three seconds. Spending points on Sun Shroud will make you immune to incoming damage while moving with Healing Hands.

Provides 50 healing at a target area and leaves a lingering warmth that heals 80 health over three seconds. Spending points on will make you immune to incoming damage while moving with Healing Hands. Hammer Throw: Throws a hammer at the enemies, which returns after a short period. This skill scales with Strength and Dexterity, giving 4% increased damage per point.

Ad

How to play Erasing Strike Void Knight in Last Epoch: Skill rotation explained

The gameplay loop is straightforward but demands good timing:

Apply Volatile Reversal on grouped enemies or bosses to increase their Void damage taken. Cast Erasing Strike as your main damage dealer. Aim for low-health enemies to trigger instant-kill mechanics. Trigger Devouring Orb to sustain damage over time at a location. Use Hammer Throw to engage enemies, dealing both physical and void damage. Use Healing Hands as required and get healed while gaining immunity.

Ad

Mastering Volatile Reversal usage is key — timing it right can reset both your position and mana pool, keeping your offensive uptime high.

Even with all the tankiness of the build, it still is an offensive character designed to dish out as much damage as possible. So playing it smart is the best way to go.

Best Endgame passive tree builds for Erasing Strike Void Knight

You’ll build your passives around maximizing Void scaling, critical strike chance, and survivability.

Ad

Sentinel Base passive tree (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Sentinel Base

Ad

Armour Clad (max): Flat damage reduction when hit by nearby enemies.

(max): Flat damage reduction when hit by nearby enemies. Juggernaut (max): Improves overall defenses and resistances towards fire and void damage.

(max): Improves overall defenses and resistances towards fire and void damage. Fearless (max): Increases health regen.

Void Knight tree

Void Knight passive tree (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Void Corruption : Boosts your overall critical strike chance.

: Boosts your overall critical strike chance. Sorrow and Steel : Increases melee damage by 8% per point, and melee area of effect damage is increased by 25%.

: Increases melee damage by 8% per point, and melee area of effect damage is increased by 25%. World Eater : Grants health leech from Void attacks, critical for sustainability.

: Grants health leech from Void attacks, critical for sustainability. Abyssal Endurance : Extra HP and endurance threshold.

: Extra HP and endurance threshold. Devouring Blade : Increased overall damage and health leech.

: Increased overall damage and health leech. Woe: 50% chance to cause Frailty or Slow, and 15% penetration to both Void and Physical attacks.

50% chance to cause Frailty or Slow, and 15% penetration to both Void and Physical attacks. Singular Purpose : You deal more Void damage, multiplicative with other modifiers.

: You deal more Void damage, multiplicative with other modifiers. Echoing Strikes : Melee attacks, throwing attacks, and void spells have a high chance to be echoed. Time Rot chance on Echo is increased by 50%.

: Melee attacks, throwing attacks, and void spells have a high chance to be echoed. Time Rot chance on Echo is increased by 50%. Essence of the End : Get Void Essences on kill, which lasts 8 seconds. While active, you get increased void and melee damage.

: Get Void Essences on kill, which lasts 8 seconds. While active, you get increased void and melee damage. Eternal Form : Increased Vitality and Health.

: Increased Vitality and Health. Time Legion : Melee and throwing attack speeds increased, and have an increased chance to be echoed.

: Melee and throwing attack speeds increased, and have an increased chance to be echoed. Dead Form : Movement speed and Void damage output are increased, while the slow effect and chill effect are 50% less effective against you.

: Movement speed and Void damage output are increased, while the slow effect and chill effect are 50% less effective against you. Void Well : If you drop below zero mana while three or more Void Essences are active, you consume all three Void Essences to set your mana to 30% of your max mana pool.

: If you drop below zero mana while three or more Void Essences are active, you consume all three Void Essences to set your mana to 30% of your max mana pool. Mortal Cleave : You get Mortal Cleave on hitting an enemy with health below 35%. Damage output is increased while Mortal Cleave is active.

: You get Mortal Cleave on hitting an enemy with health below 35%. Damage output is increased while Mortal Cleave is active. Abyssal Fluctuation: Elemental damage is now taken as Void damage up to 50%.

Ad

Consider sprinkling a few points into Paladin or Forge Guard for early survivability and elemental resists, especially if you're lacking gear.

Paladin tree

Paladin passive tree (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Defiance : Ranks to Attunement and increased Elemental Resistance.

: Ranks to Attunement and increased Elemental Resistance. Valor: Endurance and health are increased while healing effectiveness is increased for more sustainability.

Ad

Last Epoch Endgame Void Knight itemization guide

Itemization is where the build goes from great to god-tier. Focus on void damage, crit, leech, and health sustain.

Starter endgame gear for Erasing Strike Void Knight

Weapon: High-damage two-handed axe with melee Void damage, crit chance, and leech rate.

High-damage two-handed axe with melee Void damage, crit chance, and leech rate. Chest: Armor with high health, armor, and resistances.

Armor with high health, armor, and resistances. Helmet/Gloves/Boots: Look for hybrid stats like health, Void penetration, or cooldown recovery.

Look for hybrid stats like health, Void penetration, or cooldown recovery. Rings and Amulets: Prioritize health leech, Void damage, and crit multipliers.

Prioritize health leech, Void damage, and crit multipliers. Relic: Boosts to Void damage and resistances for survivability.

Ad

Best-in-slot gear to aim for

Ravenous Void (Gloves) : Incredible defensive utility and endurance threshold.

: Incredible defensive utility and endurance threshold. Omnis (Amulet) : Rare and powerful, perfect for resistance cap and increased critical strike chance.

: Rare and powerful, perfect for resistance cap and increased critical strike chance. Titan Heart (Body Armor) : Heavily boosts armor, health, and melee damage while using two-handed melee weapons.

: Heavily boosts armor, health, and melee damage while using two-handed melee weapons. Apathy’s Maw (Two-Handed Axe) : Massive increase to melee, physical, and void damage. A 100% chance to apply Doom on hit is a bonus.

: Massive increase to melee, physical, and void damage. A 100% chance to apply Doom on hit is a bonus. Suloron’s Step (Boots) : Critical Strike multiplier is increased up to 105%. Movement speed is increased with a massive buff to physical resistance.

: Critical Strike multiplier is increased up to 105%. Movement speed is increased with a massive buff to physical resistance. Siphon if Anguish (Ring) : Increased leech rate, void damage leech, and melee damage leech. Has a 30% chance to apply Doom on hit.

: Increased leech rate, void damage leech, and melee damage leech. Has a 30% chance to apply Doom on hit. Flames of Midnight (Ring) : Evade is replaced by Spirit Step and gains Swiftness. When you use a fire, necrotic, or void skill, you create a Wandering Spirit near the location of the target.

: Evade is replaced by Spirit Step and gains Swiftness. When you use a fire, necrotic, or void skill, you create a Wandering Spirit near the location of the target. Shattered Chains (Belt): Increases armor for high defense. Buffs: Both void and melee damage output are increased. Potion slots increased by 3.

Ad

Best Blessings and Idols to use for Erasing Strike Void Knight

Best Blessings and Idols for the Void Knight build (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Blessings (Empowered Monoliths)

Ad

Lightless Arbor Blessing : Helps with leech or Void penetration, depending on your gear gaps.

: Helps with leech or Void penetration, depending on your gear gaps. Winds of Oblivion (The Black Sun) : Increased critical strike chance up to 80%.

: Increased critical strike chance up to 80%. Light of the Moon (Ending the Storm) : Mana increased up to 90.

: Mana increased up to 90. Bulwark of the Tundra (The Age of Winter) : Armor increased by 50%.

: Armor increased by 50%. Body of Obsidian (Spirits of Fire) : Additional armor up to 320.

: Additional armor up to 320. Cruelty of Strength (Reign of Dragons): Increased physical damage up to 100%.

Idols

Use Idols with bonuses like:

Ad

Increased Void damage.

Mana and mana regen.

Melee crit chance while wielding a two-handed weapon.

Time-Rot duration.

Chance to shred armor on throwing hit.

Crit strike chance and multiplier.

Ward per second and ward decay threshold.

Shore up anything that feels lacking in your build, especially anything that has to do with survivability and sustainability.

The Erasing Strike Void Knight build is a powerhouse in Season 2 of Last Epoch, offering devastating bursts, high sustain, and great scaling into the endgame. With smart gear choices, passive setup, and the right skill usage, you’ll carve through Monoliths, Dungeons, and empowered timelines with ease.

Ad

Stay aggressive, time your skills well, and embrace the Void — this build will carry you deep into the endgame content.

Check out our other guides on Last Epoch:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jagaran Dutta Jagaran is an MMO and ARPG writer at Sportskeeda. His involvement in the gaming industry also includes working as a concept artist and as a narrative designer.

At age of nine, Halo: Combat Evolved kicked off his love for the medium. He looks back fondly on the times he visited cyber cafes, watching the older boys playing the game and shouting, "Master Chief!"

If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into the breathtaking world of Halo.

He admires Ben "CohhCarnage" Cassell for his engaging dialogue and gameplay as well as his critical thinking regardless of how much he loves the game, which encouraged him to spend countless hours in games and technically analyze them.

In his free time, he enjoys writing books, cooking, sketching, and the occasional game of football. Know More