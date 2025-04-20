How to get Ravenous Void in Last Epoch and it's Unique Effects

The Ravenous Void is a powerful Unique item in Last Epoch, and is one of the most coveted pieces of gear in the game, offering top-tier defensive utility and a unique stacking damage-reduction mechanic. This item is extremely rare and takes some effort to acquire in the Last Epoch. Whether you're planning a Void-themed build or want to maximize survivability, Ravenous Void is a game-changer.

Ad

In this guide, we will cover everything you need to know about it — from its Unique modifiers to where and how to farm it effectively.

Unique Effects of Ravenous Void in Last Epoch

The Ravenous Void is a Unique glove item in Last Epoch, best known for its rare drop status and incredible synergy with tanky or Void-based builds. Its core feature, the Void Barrier mechanic, rewards you for staying above your Endurance Threshold by providing damage reduction and defensive scaling.

Ad

Trending

Unique Affixes and Effects of Ravenous Void (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Here are the core stats and effects you’ll find on the Ravenous Void:

Ad

Gain a stack of Void Barrier every five seconds while above your endurance threshold.

Dropping below your endurance threshold doubles all stacks of Void Barrier for three seconds, allowing you to exceed the normal maximum. After that, all stacks of Void Barrier are converted to Mimic Feast.

Each stack of Mimic Feast deals Void Damage over Time to you and disables Void Barrier generation and Health Leech.

15-10% less Void Damage Taken.

10-15% of Physical Damage Taken as Void.

+60-100 Endurance Threshold.

Ad

Thes makes the Ravenous Void ideal for builds focused on solid damage mitigation, health sustain, and Void resistance.

Also Read: Last Epoch Season 2 tier list (All Classes and Masteries ranked)

How to get Ravenous Void in Last Epoch

The Ravenous Void is not available through random world drops or item crafting methods like the Rune of Ascendance. Instead, it’s locked behind a specific boss encounter:

Ad

Drops from Monolith of Fate

The Last Ruin ttimeline in the Monolith of Fate (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

The item drops exclusively from The Husk of Elder Gaspar, the final boss of The Last Ruin timeline in the Monolith of Fate system. This drop is not guaranteed and is considered one of the rarest in the game. Empowered versions of Monolith timelines provide higher drop chances and better loot quality. Corruption increases the rarity and frequency of Unique drops, but it also makes encounters harder.

Ad

Ending the Storm timeline in The Monolith of Fate (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Not that it also has a 0.11% chance to drop in Ending the Storm timeline, as a “Unique or Set Glove” Echo reward.

Ad

Can be gained by using Rune of Ascendance

Rune of Ascendance (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

The Rune of Ascendance can be used to transform any item (which includes items ranging from Common to Exalted) into a random unique item of the same type. Using this rune can also result in finding the Ravenous Void, though the outcome is quite random with a chance of only 0.11%.

Ad

Can be acquired by boosting drop rates

After beating a timeline boss, choose blessings that increase the drop rate of Unique gloves or overall Unique items.

Being persistent is the key. The Ravenous Void is highly sought after for a reason — it takes time and a lot of effort to acquire it.

Best builds that use Ravenous Void in Last Epoch

These gloves are especially strong in builds that can stay healthy and mitigate burst damage consistently. Here are some top recommendations:

Ad

1) Void Knight builds

Void Knights naturally scale Void damage and benefit from the thematic and functional synergy of the Ravenous Void gloves. Their ability to maintain high health uptime easily complements the Void Barrier stacks.

2) Paladin or Sentinel Tank builds

Paladins and other tanky Sentinel builds in Last Epoch can easily keep their HP above the Endurance Threshold, maintaining full stacks of Void Barrier for maximum damage reduction.

3) Health Sustain or Life Leech builds

Ad

Any build that includes life leech, regeneration, or healing-over-time will benefit from the Ravenous Void, as it prevents the Time Rot penalty from triggering often.

The Ravenous Void offers a unique defensive mechanic not found in any other item in Last Epoch. While its rarity makes it a long-term grind, the payoff is extremely high for players prioritizing survivability in Empowered Monoliths or hardcore content.

Whether you're building a Void-touched behemoth or just looking to upgrade your defensive gear, Ravenous Void stands tall amongst the best Unique gloves in the game.

Ad

Check out our other guides on Last Epoch:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jagaran Dutta Jagaran is an MMO and ARPG writer at Sportskeeda. His involvement in the gaming industry also includes working as a concept artist and as a narrative designer.

At age of nine, Halo: Combat Evolved kicked off his love for the medium. He looks back fondly on the times he visited cyber cafes, watching the older boys playing the game and shouting, "Master Chief!"

If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into the breathtaking world of Halo.

He admires Ben "CohhCarnage" Cassell for his engaging dialogue and gameplay as well as his critical thinking regardless of how much he loves the game, which encouraged him to spend countless hours in games and technically analyze them.

In his free time, he enjoys writing books, cooking, sketching, and the occasional game of football. Know More