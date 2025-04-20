How to get Siphon of Anguish in Last Epoch and its Unique Effects

In Last Epoch, Siphon of Anguish is a highly desired Unique Ring that empowers melee and damage-over-time (DoT) builds, especially those focused on leech and ailment stacking. If you're playing a character that profits from aggressive lifesteal mechanics or corruption-fueled scaling, this ring can be a game-changing addition to your gear.

Ad

In this guide, we cover the unique properties of Siphon of Anguish, where it drops, and which builds benefit most from it.

Siphon of Anguish – affixes and stats

Siphon of Anguish is a Unique Ring that provides a potent mix of damage amplification, leech efficiency, and ailment application. It excels in fast-paced combat scenarios where staying alive depends on consistently dealing damage to your enemies.

Ad

Trending

Affixes and stats of Siphon of Anguish (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Here are the modifiers available on this item:

Ad

(1 to 3)% of Melee Damage Leeched as Health

(1 to 3)% of Void Damage Leeched as Health

(10 to 30)% Increased Leech Rate

(3 to 8)% increased Movement Speed

+(10 to 30)% Chance to apply Doom on Hit

(10 to 30)% Void Penetration with Doom

These modifiers indicate that the ring is designed for leech-heavy builds that apply DoT and status effects, especially Doom, a void-based ailment that ramps up damage as it stacks up to four times.

Also read: Last Epoch Season 2 tier list (All Classes and Masteries ranked)

Ad

How to obtain Siphon of Anguish in Last Epoch

Siphon of Anguish can be acquired as a random world drop, which means it can drop from almost any loot source within the game, including defeated enemies, chests, and loot from Monolith Echo rewards.

However, there are multiple ways to improve your farming capability if you're targeting this specific item in Last Epoch.

Ad

Can drop from running Monolith of Fate

Drop from running Monolith of Fate (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

The Fall of the Outcasts timeline (Shade of Orobyss - 83.33% chance) in the Monolith of Fate has a higher likelihood of producing ring and accessory drops. Look for Echoes with “Unique or Set Ring” as a reward for increased odds (Confluence of Oblivion Woven Echo – 116.67% chance up to 208.33% chance with increased item rarity).

Ad

Farming in Empowered Monoliths with increased corruption will significantly boost your chances of finding rare uniques. Siphon of Anguish has a relatively low drop weight, so higher difficulty means better odds.

Can be gained by spending Rune of Ascendance

Rune of Ascendance (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Use a Rune of Ascendance on a rare ring (especially on base items that match the item type) to reroll it into a random Unique Ring. While this isn’t guaranteed to produce Siphon of Anguish, it can work as a supplemental farming method in Last Epoch.

Ad

Use loot-enhancing blessings

Upon defeating timeline bosses, choose blessings that boost Unique item drop rates or those that specifically enhance Unique Ring drop chances. These blessings will passively increase your probability of getting the desired item while farming.

Best builds for Siphon of Anguish

Siphon of Anguish performs exceptionally well in builds that rely on high uptime for leech effects, status ailment stacking, and DoT mechanics. Here are some examples.

Ad

1) Void Knight (Doom Builds)

Void Knights using Doom as a core mechanic can stack damage quickly with the ring’s boost to ailment effect and Doom application. The lifesteal and movement speed bonuses also help with survival and mobility during fights.

2) Bleed or Ignite Melee Builds

Melee characters applying Bleed, Ignite, or Poison benefit from the ring’s increased damage-over-time (DoT) and leech synergy. Faster attack speed = more procs = more healing, making it a great weapon for sustainability in the long run.

Ad

3) Lich and Acolyte Hybrid Builds

Lich builds that lean into health leech and DoT scaling can leverage this ring for incredible sustainability during high-intensity fights. It’s especially valuable in builds that juggle multiple ailments simultaneously.

If your build revolves around damage-over-time (DoT) effects, ailment stacking, or lifesteal, then Siphon of Anguish is more than worth your time. Its combination of survivability and offensive ability scaling makes it one of the most versatile Uniques for DoT-heavy builds.

Ad

Though it’s a random drop, there are many ways to increase your chances through targeted Echo farming, rune crafting, and timeline blessings. Players looking to min-max their endgame potential can add Siphon of Anguish to their setup to elevate their damage output and shore up defences.

Check out our other guides on Last Epoch:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jagaran Dutta Jagaran is an MMO and ARPG writer at Sportskeeda. His involvement in the gaming industry also includes working as a concept artist and as a narrative designer.

At age of nine, Halo: Combat Evolved kicked off his love for the medium. He looks back fondly on the times he visited cyber cafes, watching the older boys playing the game and shouting, "Master Chief!"

If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into the breathtaking world of Halo.

He admires Ben "CohhCarnage" Cassell for his engaging dialogue and gameplay as well as his critical thinking regardless of how much he loves the game, which encouraged him to spend countless hours in games and technically analyze them.

In his free time, he enjoys writing books, cooking, sketching, and the occasional game of football. Know More