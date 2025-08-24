Wildfire Embers Unique Amulet in Last Epoch: How to get, modifiers, and more

Last Epoch is packed with powerful, unique items that can fundamentally change how your build works. Wildfire Embers is one of the newest classes of items called Primordial Uniques. This uniquely combines defensive buffs with unique offensive mechanics revolving around Wildfire Wisps and Ignite.

In this guide, we break down the Wildfire Embers Primordial Unique, its stats, method of acquisition, and how to use it.

What is Wildfire Embers?

The Wildfire Embers amulet is a Primordial Unique, the newest category of items in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Requires Level: 70

Item Type: Unique Amber Amulet

Classification: Primordial Unique

Wildfire Embers is a unique amber amulet under the Primordial Unique category. Unlike regular uniques, you can only equip one Primordial at a time and have the ability to alter the mechanism of your build.

Wildfire Embers empower Ignite-based builds where you spread your damage across nearby enemies, which in turn gets amplified by Wild Wisp generation.

Stats of Wildfire Embers in Last Epoch

Implicit

+(16 to 48) Mana

Modifiers

Every second while in combat, your ignites are spread among nearby enemies, and you have a (32 to 36)% chance to create a Wildfire Wisp next to an ignited enemy.

When you directly use a non-channeled Fire Skill, each Wildfire Wisp within 12 meters has a (10 to 12)% chance to repeat the skill with an additional (240 to 300)% ignite chance (skills cast from Wildfire Wisps still count as you casting the skill and scale with your stats).

Skills cast from Wildfire Wisps have +(60 to 100)% Fire Penetration with Ignite

+(4% to 7%) Chance to Ignite on Hit per 10% uncapped Fire Resistance

+(50% to 75%) Fire Resistance

(17% to 25%) increased Health

These abilities completely alter how your builds work, turning any outgoing damage into fire damage through the Ignite ailment. The Wildfire Wisp generation, along with Ignite, results in massive DoT scaling.

Related abilities

Wildfire Wisp

This ability creates a Wildfire Wisp at the target location, which ignites to deal fire damage over time.

Scales with Dexterity: 4% increased Damage per point.

Mana Cost: 3

Cooldown: 0 seconds

Base Speed: 1.467 per second (0.3 seconds use delay and 0.75 seconds use duration). This stat scales with Cast Speed.

Wildfire Wisps act as secondary casts, capable of spreading the fire damage along with your skills. It scales with your own stats, and that creates a great skill synergy.

Related ailment

Ignite (Fire DoT)

Base Damage: 40 Fire (over time)

Duration: 2.5 seconds

Max stacks: Unlimited

Ignite acts as the core ailment for the Wildfire Embers amulet in Last Epoch. Ignite spreads automatically and multiplies through Wisps, making your fire attacks chain across multiple enemies.

How to get the Wildfire Embers Primordial Amulet in Last Epoch Season 3

The Rift Beast, introduced in Season 3, is an extremely aggressive and evolving monster in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

You can acquire the Wildfire Embers Primordial Unique Amulet from Skarven Bloodhorn, the Wengari Hunt Master, in exchange for Rift Beast Parts. This requires many Rift Beast parts, so you’ll need to do a lot of farming in the Ancient Era in Last Epoch. Rift Beasts are ever-evolving and highly aggressive, so make sure you are prepared to take them on.

Vendor cost

Ancient Bones ×24,500

Primordial Fang ×19

Crystallized Heart ×2

Materials breakdown

Getting the unique item from the vendor requires many other items that you can get by hunting the Rift Beast (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

1) Ancient Bones

Drops from defeated Rift Beasts. You can use them as currency at the vendor Skarven Bloodhorn.

2) Primordial Fang

You can acquire it from Skarven Bloodhorn at a steep price (500x Ancient Bones + 2x Primordial Feathers).

Can also drop in areas like Bloodline Glade Woven Echo and Rampant Coast Woven Echo (32.93% - 41.46% chance).

3) Crystallized Heart

You can get it from Skarven Bloodhorn, but it costs a ton (10,000x Ancient Bones + 30x Primordial Petal + 20x Primordial Horn).

Can also drop in locations like Bloodline Glade Woven Echo and Rampant Coast Woven Echo (3.29% - 4.15% chance).

It also drops from the Rift Beast at Zone Level 60 or above (4% chance, but increases with corruption).

For anyone running builds revolving around fire damage, the Wildfire Embers Primordial Amulet is a build-defining accessory. While it may be extremely difficult to acquire due to the high material requirement, it's highly rewarding for players who rely on its damage type.

Builds like fire-themed Spellblade, Forge Guard, or Mage builds that stack ignite chance, use rapid-fire spell casts, and can sustain the required Mana that will benefit heavily from this amulet in Last Epoch.

