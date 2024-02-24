Last Epoch fans want 'LE-61' pet to immortalize the dreaded error code

The Last Epoch LE-61 is a notorious error code that has plagued fans since the game's early access phase. While not as severe as the Blue Screen of Death on PC or the Red Ring of Death on Xbox, encountering this error while playing the game can be immensely frustrating. Furthermore, it hinders your gameplay experience and may require extensive troubleshooting to resolve, with no guarantee of a fix.

Unfortunately, the title's full release with update 1.0 exacerbated the issue, likely due to an unanticipated influx of players. While Eleventh Hour Games, the developer, was caught off guard, fans responded in typical internet fashion by using memes and ironic humor to express their frustration.

A Reddit user suggested that the developer introduce a robot pet in the game to immortalize the Last Epoch LE-61 error as an inside joke for years to come. Here's how the community reacted to this proposal:

Reddit reacts to the Last Epoch LE-61 robot pet

The infamous Last Epoch LE-61 displays the 'Failed to Matchmake' error message. This can potentially pop up at any time while playing the game. However, the majority of its occurrences happen when players attempt to transition from one map to another, preventing them from accessing fast travel destinations from town hubs.

As the underlying cause of the Last Epoch LE-61 error code is a connectivity issue, players often attempt to resolve it by logging out and back into the game. However, the abysmal queue times during the 1.0 launch have only made the situation worse.

As players await the servers to get stable, they turned to Reddit, pitching creative ideas for various features of a potential LE-61 robot pet. This includes it becoming stuck while transitioning between areas, requiring players to resummon it. While this might be considered a bug in other games, it would serve as a reminder of its namesake in this title.

A Reddit user suggested that the robot pet be obtainable through referrals, referencing to the Bee pet controversy.

The developer received backlash after introducing this pet, which can be unlocked by referring the game to three players. However, this took a drastic turn as most forums, in-game chats, and Twitch chats were spammed with referrals.

Some players recognized Eleventh Hour Games' hard work and outstanding communication following the turbulent launch. They suggested that the robot pet should be available as a shop item so that they can support the developer.

The Game Director, Judd Cobler, earlier compared the process of coordinating with different teams and troubleshooting the service failures to being in a 'war room.'

He also emphasized the importance of maintaining communication with the players:

"One thing I wanted to ensure today is that if we did have problems, which we did, that we would stay as communicative with you all as possible."

Perhaps there will soon be a resolution to all server issues, along with the LE-61 robot pet in the game. In the meantime, players can enjoy the game hassle-free by playing in Full Offline Mode.

