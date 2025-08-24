Last Epoch: Item Imprinting guide

By Mayank Singh Rathour
Published Aug 24, 2025 17:24 GMT
Haven of Silk in Last Epoch (Image via EHG)
Imprinting is a powerful tool in Last Epoch, used for target farming a specific item. It was introduced in the Tombs of the Erased update and is available within the Weaver Tree through the Woven faction. While the process does not guarantee you'll get what you need, it does increase the chance of an Imprinted item dropping while you are running Echoes.

This guide will show you how to use the Imprint feature and increase your chances of getting that item for better affixes.

How to unlock the Imprinting feature in Last Epoch

Cemetery of the Erased within the Fall of the Outcast (Image via EHG)
As mentioned, Imprinting is available through the Weaver Tree, which is only unlocked after you join the Woven faction. It is an endgame faction that you can unlock while completing Echoes within the Monolith of Fate. Note that each Echo will be Level 62, so we recommend reaching at least Level 55 before engaging them.

Weaver&rsquo;s Altar within the Cemetery (Image via EHG)
While running Echoes, you’ll come across a Cemetery of the Erased, inside which you’ll encounter a Woven Firstborn. Defeating the boss will grant you a Woven Echo and access to the Weaver’s Altar. Using the Altar will open the map and reveal hidden spots where you can place the Woven Echo.

Complete a Woven Echo to meet with Masque (Image via EHG)
Teleporting after completing the newly found Echo will take you to the Haven of Silk, where an NPC named Masque will grant you access to your Weaver Tree. Press "Y" on your keyboard to access the factions and navigate to the tree.

How to use the Imprinting feature in Last Epoch

The Woven faction contains your Weaver Tree (Image via EHG)
On accessing the Weaver Tree, you’ll find several new passives. These act similarly to your character passives, but for Echoes. Think of them as modifiers that can juice your Echoes for better rewards. Within the tree, you’ll find various locked nodes named "Riches," which you can unlock and use for the Imprinting process.

Once you invest a point in the node, you can equip an item within the locked window. It will leave an "Imprint," which will increase the chances of acquiring that item. For example, Commoner’s Riches can imprint a weapon or jewelry to increase the chances of monsters dropping similar items.

Commoner&#039;s Riches imprint node within Weaver Tree (Image via EHG)
Note that the drops also depend on the rarity of an item. If it’s a Rare item, the Imprinting process will increase the chances of Rare items in that category. Similarly, an Exalted item will increase the chances for another Exalted of the same category. The affixes can be different, but it increases the chance of you getting the item base you want.

Here are all the Riches within the Woven Tree:

  • Commoner's Riches: Weapon or Jewelry
  • Sealed Riches: Armor or Weapon
  • Loomed Riches: Woven Echo
  • Echoing Riches: Armor or Jewelry
  • Woven Riches: Woven Echo
  • Warlord’s Riches: All items

Some of the nodes will drop items alongside Echo rewards, while others will increase the item drop chance from defeating enemies. You can respec the nodes anytime using Memory Amber.

About the author
Mayank Singh Rathour

Mayank Singh Rathour

Twitter icon

Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.

Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.

When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs.

Edited by Niladri Roy
