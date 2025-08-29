How to get Throne of Ambition in Last Epoch, and its Unique effects

In Last Epoch, Unique Idols are some of the most important items you can have, often buffing builds with stacking mechanics and conditional bonus stats. The Throne of Ambition is one of the most notable Unique Idols in the game; it’s a Unique Adorned Silver Idol that gives you stacking Fire, Cold, and armor bonuses when tackling bosses and rare enemies specifically.

Ad

The Throne of Ambition is especially useful for tanky builds, Cold or Fire based setups, and minion builds where having both offensive and defensive capabilities is necessary for difficult encounters.

In this guide, we will break down how the Throne of Ambition idol works and how you can get it in Last Epoch.

What is the Throne of Ambition in Last Epoch?

The Throne of Ambition can be acquired from The Stolen Lance timeline as a rare drop (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

The Throne of Ambition is a Unique Adorned Silver Idol (2x2) that grants stacking offensive and defensive buffs, specifically when tackling rare enemies and bosses. Each successful hit gives you a stack of Ambition, which increases your Fire damage, Cold damage, and Armor. This makes it extremely valuable to builds that revolve around stacking these damages.

Ad

Trending

Throne of Ambition Modifiers

You gain a stack of Ambition when you hit a boss or rare enemy and have a 1 second cooldown (if you have multiple Thrones of Ambition equipped, you still only gain 1 stack.)

2% more Fire Damage per stack of Ambition

2% more Cold Damage per stack of Ambition

2% more Armor per stack of Ambition (The effects of Ambition are multiplicative with other modifiers, but individual stacks are not multiplicative with each other.)

20 Maximum Stacks of Ambition (If you have multiple Thrones of Ambition equipped, your maximum stacks is still 20)

You lose all stacks of Ambition if you go 4 seconds without gaining a stack.

Ad

This combination means that once fully stacked, the Throne of Ambition can grant up to 40% more Fire damage output, 40% more Cold damage output, and 40% more Armor, giving you both high offense and defense capability.

Also Read: Last Epoch: Best Tornado Shaman endgame build (Season 3)

How to get the Throne of Ambition in Last Epoch

You will need to defeat God Hunter Argentus in The Stolen Lance timeline to get the Throne of Ambition (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Throne of Ambition Unique Idol is an exclusive reward gained from God Hunter Argentus in the Stolen Lance Timeline of the Monolith of Fate.

Ad

Drop details

Boss: God Hunter Argentus

God Hunter Argentus Timeline: The Stolen Lance

The Stolen Lance Base drop chance: 6% chance (up to 48% with high item rarity)

6% chance (up to 48% with high item rarity) Minimum drop level: 20

20 Empowered requirement: At least 100 Corruption

The Stolen Lance timeline

This timeline is accessible only after you have finished the following:

1) The Last Ruin

Location - End of Time

Complete all of the following - The Last Ruin, The Age of Winter, Spirits of Fire

Difficulty - Empowered

Level - 100

Minimum Corruption - 100

Maximum Stability - 1800

Boss - The Husk of Elder Gaspar

Harbinger - Harbinger of Fear

Exclusive Echo Rewards - Unique or Set Relic

Ad

2) The Age of Winter

Location - End of Time

Complete all of the following - The Last Ruin, The Age of Winter, Spirits of Fire

Difficulty - Empowered

Level - 100

Minimum Corruption - 100

Maximum Stability - 1800

Boss - Heorot

Harbinger - Harbinger of Tyranny

Exclusive Echo Rewards - Unique or Set Ring, Unique or Set Amulet

3) Spirits of Fire

Location - End of Time

Complete all of the following - The Last Ruin, The Age of Winter, Spirits of Fire

Difficulty - Empowered

Level - 100

Minimum Corruption - 100

Maximum Stability - 1800

Boss - Volcanic Shaman

Harbinger - Harbinger of Ash

Exclusive Echo Rewards - Unique or Set Boots

Ad

The Stolen Lance Timeline features three main quests themed around Fire and Cold damage:

Wengari Stronghold

The Siege of Farwood

Argentum Spire (final quest)

You need to complete the first two quests to unlock the final quest, where you will need to defeat God Hunter Argentus.

This boss not only drops the Throne of Ambition (rare drop), but he also drops:

Shard of the Shattered Lance (common drop)

Fragments of the Shattered Lance (common drop)

Wings of Argentus (rare drop from empowered echoes)

Ad

This is a difficult enemy, who can soar and dive to deal massive Fire damage as well as Cold damage using his lance. Under 50% health, he also calls forth reinforcement Osprix Vanguards and Osprix Lightmages.

Also Read: Last Epoch: Best Warpath Void Knight endgame build (Season 3)

Builds like the Lich, Mage, Beastmaster, or Paladin can utilize the Throne of Ambition to benefit from its offensive and defensive scaling. This helps during lengthy boss fights. Even though it can't roll Legendary Potential, the multiplicative effect of the Throne of Ambition makes it an extremely valuable asset to multiple endgame builds in Last Epoch.

Ad

Check out our other articles related to the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jagaran Dutta Jagaran is an MMO and ARPG writer at Sportskeeda. His involvement in the gaming industry also includes working as a concept artist and as a narrative designer.

At age of nine, Halo: Combat Evolved kicked off his love for the medium. He looks back fondly on the times he visited cyber cafes, watching the older boys playing the game and shouting, "Master Chief!"

If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into the breathtaking world of Halo.

He admires Ben "CohhCarnage" Cassell for his engaging dialogue and gameplay as well as his critical thinking regardless of how much he loves the game, which encouraged him to spend countless hours in games and technically analyze them.

In his free time, he enjoys writing books, cooking, sketching, and the occasional game of football. Know More