How to get Throne of Ambition in Last Epoch, and its Unique effects

In Last Epoch, Unique Idols are some of the most important items you can have, often buffing builds with stacking mechanics and conditional bonus stats. The Throne of Ambition is one of the most notable Unique Idols in the game; it’s a Unique Adorned Silver Idol that gives you stacking Fire, Cold, and armor bonuses when tackling bosses and rare enemies specifically.
The Throne of Ambition is especially useful for tanky builds, Cold or Fire based setups, and minion builds where having both offensive and defensive capabilities is necessary for difficult encounters.
In this guide, we will break down how the Throne of Ambition idol works and how you can get it in Last Epoch.
What is the Throne of Ambition in Last Epoch?
The Throne of Ambition is a Unique Adorned Silver Idol (2x2) that grants stacking offensive and defensive buffs, specifically when tackling rare enemies and bosses. Each successful hit gives you a stack of Ambition, which increases your Fire damage, Cold damage, and Armor. This makes it extremely valuable to builds that revolve around stacking these damages.
Throne of Ambition Modifiers
- You gain a stack of Ambition when you hit a boss or rare enemy and have a 1 second cooldown (if you have multiple Thrones of Ambition equipped, you still only gain 1 stack.)
- 2% more Fire Damage per stack of Ambition
- 2% more Cold Damage per stack of Ambition
- 2% more Armor per stack of Ambition (The effects of Ambition are multiplicative with other modifiers, but individual stacks are not multiplicative with each other.)
- 20 Maximum Stacks of Ambition (If you have multiple Thrones of Ambition equipped, your maximum stacks is still 20)
- You lose all stacks of Ambition if you go 4 seconds without gaining a stack.
This combination means that once fully stacked, the Throne of Ambition can grant up to 40% more Fire damage output, 40% more Cold damage output, and 40% more Armor, giving you both high offense and defense capability.
Also Read: Last Epoch: Best Tornado Shaman endgame build (Season 3)
How to get the Throne of Ambition in Last Epoch
The Throne of Ambition Unique Idol is an exclusive reward gained from God Hunter Argentus in the Stolen Lance Timeline of the Monolith of Fate.
Drop details
- Boss: God Hunter Argentus
- Timeline: The Stolen Lance
- Base drop chance: 6% chance (up to 48% with high item rarity)
- Minimum drop level: 20
- Empowered requirement: At least 100 Corruption
The Stolen Lance timeline
This timeline is accessible only after you have finished the following:
1) The Last Ruin
- Location - End of Time
- Complete all of the following - The Last Ruin, The Age of Winter, Spirits of Fire
- Difficulty - Empowered
- Level - 100
- Minimum Corruption - 100
- Maximum Stability - 1800
- Boss - The Husk of Elder Gaspar
- Harbinger - Harbinger of Fear
- Exclusive Echo Rewards - Unique or Set Relic
2) The Age of Winter
- Location - End of Time
- Complete all of the following - The Last Ruin, The Age of Winter, Spirits of Fire
- Difficulty - Empowered
- Level - 100
- Minimum Corruption - 100
- Maximum Stability - 1800
- Boss - Heorot
- Harbinger - Harbinger of Tyranny
- Exclusive Echo Rewards - Unique or Set Ring, Unique or Set Amulet
3) Spirits of Fire
- Location - End of Time
- Complete all of the following - The Last Ruin, The Age of Winter, Spirits of Fire
- Difficulty - Empowered
- Level - 100
- Minimum Corruption - 100
- Maximum Stability - 1800
- Boss - Volcanic Shaman
- Harbinger - Harbinger of Ash
- Exclusive Echo Rewards - Unique or Set Boots
The Stolen Lance Timeline features three main quests themed around Fire and Cold damage:
- Wengari Stronghold
- The Siege of Farwood
- Argentum Spire (final quest)
You need to complete the first two quests to unlock the final quest, where you will need to defeat God Hunter Argentus.
This boss not only drops the Throne of Ambition (rare drop), but he also drops:
- Shard of the Shattered Lance (common drop)
- Fragments of the Shattered Lance (common drop)
- Wings of Argentus (rare drop from empowered echoes)
This is a difficult enemy, who can soar and dive to deal massive Fire damage as well as Cold damage using his lance. Under 50% health, he also calls forth reinforcement Osprix Vanguards and Osprix Lightmages.
Also Read: Last Epoch: Best Warpath Void Knight endgame build (Season 3)
Builds like the Lich, Mage, Beastmaster, or Paladin can utilize the Throne of Ambition to benefit from its offensive and defensive scaling. This helps during lengthy boss fights. Even though it can't roll Legendary Potential, the multiplicative effect of the Throne of Ambition makes it an extremely valuable asset to multiple endgame builds in Last Epoch.
Check out our other articles related to the game:
- Why is Last Epoch getting review-bombed on Steam?
- Is Last Epoch worth playing in 2025?
- Campaign Speedrunning guide (All Acts covered)
- Best Weaver Faction tree for Circle of Fortune (Season 2)
- Last Epoch 2025 roadmap: What to expect from the game this year