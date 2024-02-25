Last Epoch Referral Code system explained (Bee Pet guide)

If you are looking to get your hands on the Bee Pet in Last Epoch, you will need to make the most of the Referral Code system that it offers. The Bee Pet is a cosmetic that you will be able to unlock as more players use your code in the game. While it does not provide any direct in-game advantage, it does give you a cool pet that will tag along with you as you make your way through the title.

The Referral system is, however, a bit complicated to use. This is because the game does not exactly clearly explain how to find your own Referral Code and what you should be doing with it.

Today’s Last Epoch guide will, therefore, go over all the things that you need to do in order to make the most of the Referral Code in the game.

How to find your Referral Code in Last Epoch

To get your own Referral Code in Last Epoch, here is what you will be required to do:

Press the H key, which will show the Social Tab. From here, go to the “Refer a Friend” option.

Scroll down, and you will find the section which shows your Referral Code.

Once you find it, you can copy it to the clipboard and then share it with other players.

How to use a Referral Code in Last Epoch

To use a Referral Code of another player, you will need to:

Press H again and bring up the Social menu. Once again, go to the “Refer a Friend” option.

Scroll down, and you will find a box where you will be able to paste another Referral Code.

So paste it there, and hit Confirm. This will give the code giver a swarm of Bee Pets.

To get the Bee Pet in its full form in Last Epoch, you will need a minimum of three players to use your Referral code. If your code is used once, you will get three Bees as pets, but with more usage, the swarm will grow, reaching its final form once three players have used it.

So, it’s quite a fun little feature to invest in, and if you are looking to get your hands on the pet, feel free to share your Referral Code with as many players as possible.

