Last Epoch trading system: Merchant Guild explained

Last Epoch's Merchant Guild has already gained much traction among the community for its ambitious trading system. It is the heart of the marketplace where anyone can sell or buy any item they please, all within the scope of a few requirements and grinding. Much like its counterpart, Circle of Fortune, the Merchant Guild also presents ten tiers of buffs, all accessible via leveling.

This article will guide you through the basics of the Merchant Guild and how to use the different currencies attached to it. It is recommended that you have an active online character in a Cycle rotation to gain access to every player's listed items.

After defeating Lagon inside the Maj'elka Upper Districts, you can choose which faction to join.

Merchant Guild guide in Last Epoch

1) Reputation rank and rewards

Merchant Guild rank and rewards in Last Epoch (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

As mentioned, ten tiers of reward buffs can be earned by joining the Merchant Guild. Here is a list of all rewards based on their tiers:

Sell all items and buy basic items: All items, including Normal, Magic, and Rare, can be purchased from merchants or players. Buy Set items: All set items, including Weapons and Armor pieces, can be bought from merchants or players. Buy Specific Unique items: All Unique items without Legendary Potential can be bought from merchants or players. Buy Idols: You can purchase Idols from Merchants or players. Buy Exalted Weapons: You can purchase Exalted Weapons only from Merchants or players. Buy Unique Weapons: You can purchase Unique weapons with Legendary Potential from Merchants or players. Buy all Exalted Items: All Exalted items can be bought from either Merchants or players. Buy all Unique items: All Unique items with Legendary Potential can be bought. Buy Legendary weapons: All Legendary weapons can be bought from the Bazaar. Buy all Legendary items: All Legendary items can be bought from the Bazaar.

Each reputation rank requires more EXP pool as the tier goes higher.

2) Favor and reputation EXP

Besides Gold, you must look for ways to earn Favor and reputation EXP at a decent rate in the Merchant Guild.

Favors can be used to list items for sale and purchase items aside from Gold. For example, if you're listing an Exalted weapon, the minimum Favor that requires the listing will be 700. The Gold price can be anything you want.

Listing an item for sale in Merchant Guild (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Similarly, if you're trying to purchase a Two-Handed Sword from a merchant, you must spend a bit of Favor and Gold for one item.

Merchant shop (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Regarding reputation experiences, defeating enemies anywhere can earn you a small amount of EXP. However, pushing corruption in the Monolith of Fate is always a good idea for increased EXP gain. Buying and selling items also adds to this EXP pool, as spending Favors is important.

3) Is Merchant Guild worth it?

Yes, it is worth your time if your build depends on Unique items. You can easily level up to rank 3 and purchase Unique items that, instead, would have been more challenging to get as a drop.

However, if your build depends on Exalted items more, you must wait until Rank 7 in Merchant Guild, which requires more time and grinding than Circle of Fortune.

