Latest Diablo 4 Season 8 hotfix nerfs Masterworking costs (Sort of)

Diablo 4 Season 8’s May 27 hotfix helped players by offering a nerf to Masterworking costs. At least, some of the costs, at any rate. One of the more frustrating things about getting stronger in D4 right now is spending resources to upgrade your gear through the Masterworking system. By visiting the Blacksmith, he can, at the cost of several resources, add Masterworking ranks to your gear, ultimately improving its stats.
This gets incredibly costly, especially if you have to reset Masterworked gear, due to the wrong stats being improved. This Masterworking nerf in Diablo 4 Season 8 is mostly a good thing. Here’s what you have to look forward to.
Diablo 4’s May 27 hotfix nerfed some Masterworking costs
While we’re glad to see that Diablo 4 dropped a nerf on some of the Masterworking costs in Season 8, it still doesn’t truthfully address the real problem players have. The hotfix reduced the costs of everything except for Gold and Obducite, for Ranks 1-4 of the Masterworking process. The Masterworking Reset requirements were also reduced down to 10x Iron Chunks, 5x Veiled Crystals, 1x Baleful Fragment, and 5M gold.
Below, you’ll see the post-nerf requirements for Ranks 1-4 of a Masterworked Unique — a spare Bloodless Scream I had lying around in Diablo 4 Season 8 - the nerf is nice, but again, it doesn’t really address the problem players have with the system.
Rank 1
- Obducite x10
- Iron Chunks x10
- Veiled Crystals x10
- Baleful Fragments x1
- 64,000 Gold
Rank 2
- Obducite x20
- Iron Chunks x15
- Veiled Crystals x10
- Baleful Fragments x1
- 86,000 Gold
Rank 3
- Obducite x30
- Iron Chunks x20
- Veiled Crystals x15
- Baleful Fragments x2
- 110,000 Gold
Rank 4
- Obducite x40
- Iron Chunks x30
- Veiled Crystals x20
- Baleful Fragments x3
- 150,000 Gold
While yes, Gold is plentiful, having to spend millions over and over again can be frustrating. The Obducite costs aren’t the worst for Ranks 1-4, but doing it over and over again really adds up. I, as well as other players, were hoping to see the Obducite costs go down at the very least. It’s better than nothing, though.
But when players have tens of thousands of Iron Chunks, Veiled Crystals, and thousands of Baleful Fragments, but only 400 Obducite, you can see where the cost adjustments probably need to be made. We’ll have to see if this changes again in Season 9, or perhaps beyond.
