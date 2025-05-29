Latest Diablo 4 Season 8 hotfix nerfs Masterworking costs (Sort of)

Diablo 4 Season 8’s May 27 hotfix helped players by offering a nerf to Masterworking costs. At least, some of the costs, at any rate. One of the more frustrating things about getting stronger in D4 right now is spending resources to upgrade your gear through the Masterworking system. By visiting the Blacksmith, he can, at the cost of several resources, add Masterworking ranks to your gear, ultimately improving its stats.

This gets incredibly costly, especially if you have to reset Masterworked gear, due to the wrong stats being improved. This Masterworking nerf in Diablo 4 Season 8 is mostly a good thing. Here’s what you have to look forward to.

Diablo 4’s May 27 hotfix nerfed some Masterworking costs

While we’re glad to see that Diablo 4 dropped a nerf on some of the Masterworking costs in Season 8, it still doesn’t truthfully address the real problem players have. The hotfix reduced the costs of everything except for Gold and Obducite, for Ranks 1-4 of the Masterworking process. The Masterworking Reset requirements were also reduced down to 10x Iron Chunks, 5x Veiled Crystals, 1x Baleful Fragment, and 5M gold.

At least some of the costs went down, like the very important Iron Chunks (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Below, you’ll see the post-nerf requirements for Ranks 1-4 of a Masterworked Unique — a spare Bloodless Scream I had lying around in Diablo 4 Season 8 - the nerf is nice, but again, it doesn’t really address the problem players have with the system.

Rank 1

Obducite x10

Iron Chunks x10

Veiled Crystals x10

Baleful Fragments x1

64,000 Gold

Rank 2

Obducite x20

Iron Chunks x15

Veiled Crystals x10

Baleful Fragments x1

86,000 Gold

Rank 3

Obducite x30

Iron Chunks x20

Veiled Crystals x15

Baleful Fragments x2

110,000 Gold

Rank 4

Obducite x40

Iron Chunks x30

Veiled Crystals x20

Baleful Fragments x3

150,000 Gold

While yes, Gold is plentiful, having to spend millions over and over again can be frustrating. The Obducite costs aren’t the worst for Ranks 1-4, but doing it over and over again really adds up. I, as well as other players, were hoping to see the Obducite costs go down at the very least. It’s better than nothing, though.

But when players have tens of thousands of Iron Chunks, Veiled Crystals, and thousands of Baleful Fragments, but only 400 Obducite, you can see where the cost adjustments probably need to be made. We’ll have to see if this changes again in Season 9, or perhaps beyond.

