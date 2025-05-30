Leaked Chrono Odyssey images reveal twelve weapon types between four classes

Chrono Odyssey, a next-gen MMORPG, is currently in playtesting. This would suggest that the release date is close, or perhaps the developers want to check out the server load and other aspects of the game. Whatever the reason, it's clearer to see that development is on track.

It is unclear how a user got insight into the matter, but we have our first look at the twelve weapon types that players will have access to in-game. They are evenly spread across four classes and could provide distinct tactical and combat perks depending on the situation. Here is more on the topic at hand.

Note: The information contained within is based on a leaked image, likely captured during Chrono Odyssey's playtests, and is hence subject to change. Take it with a pinch of salt.

Chrono Odyssey to have three weapon types per class

Sorcerer standing her ground (Image via Kakao Games)

Based on the leaked in-game images, each class will have three distinct weapons. The classes are as follows: Sorcerer, Swordman, Ranger, and Paladin. As with any MMORPG, each class will have its unique arsenal, aside from common items, which are usually consumables and other items.

Let's start with the Sorcerer. They are masters of magic who can harness the arcane powers and bend them to their will. The Staff, Manasphere, and Grimoire are their specializations.

Next up, we have the Swordman. With the ability to wield the Greatsword, Sword and Shield, and Dual Blades, they are formidable frontline warriors. They use sheer force and will to subdue opponents.

Swordman in action (Image via Kakao Games)

The arrow always finds its mark, much like the Ranger. This class excels in ranged warfare, stopping enemies in their tracks from afar. Skilled in using the Bow and Crossbow, they can bring down death from relative safety. Should the foe be careless enough to advance, they can use the Rapier as an emergency close-quarters weapon.

Lastly, we have the Paladin. Unlike the Swordman, who has the option to use a shield, Paladins rely more on being offensive. They are skilled in using the Lance, Halberd, and Mace. These weapons are an extension of themselves, and they use them with extreme prejudice.

That's about everything we know about the weapons for the four classes in Chrono Odyssey. They could get more in the future, but that's a long time from now and a what-if situation for the time being.

