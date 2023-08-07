"Lego Mosaic?! Did you do these yourself?!": World of Warcraft players react to fan-made mosaics of iconic characters using LEGOs

World of Warcraft is one of the most popular gaming franchises that transports players to the world of Azeroth. Fair to say, this title has definitely amassed a strong playerbase. The game’s lore has offered fans many favorite characters and some go to great lengths to express their creativity to come up with amazing works of art, one of them being mosaics made from LEGOs.

Seeing this dedicated build, one of the World of Warcraft fans said the following:

The mosaics portray some of the iconic characters from the game’s lore and are created by Poulson Designs. They are well-versed in creating mosaics of many other popular video game characters. The one pertaining to World of Warcraft, however, invoked a healthy discussion amongst fans regarding their favorite characters.

Note: This article may contain light spoilers regarding World of Warcraft.

World of Warcraft fans debate about their favorite Warchief

World of Warcraft comprises many intriguing characters and one fan, known by the name of Poulson Designs, created LEGO mosaics depicting the four Warchiefs: Sylvanas, Vol’jin, Thrall, and Garrosh.

The same was posted on Reddit, and fans were quick to react to the amazing creations. Many commended the mosaics, despite candidly expressing that they have not been avid followers of the storyline. Poulson Designs chimed in and commented that they too have lost touch with the story post-Sylvanas.

Along with posting the artwork, Poulson Designs also enquired about the favorite Warchief on Reddit. This led to a healthy debate regarding which of the four Warchiefs is the best. Many fans were quick to side with Garrosh as their pick.

Additionally, a significant demographic cited Vol’jin as their favorite Warchief. They were of the opinion that Vol’jin had great potential. A fan even ranked him way higher than Garrosh, Sylvanas, and Thrall.

A different user had other opinions and ranked Sylvanas the highest, followed by Garrosh, Thrall, and then Vol’jin. The user assigned this ranking based on their Alliance kill counts.

Others sided with Sylvanas without considering the kill count and deemed her as the favorite character apart from Vol’jin. Fans are keen to explore the storyline with Vol’jin and feel that his presence abruptly ended.

Another player had strong opinions regarding Thrall as being one of the best Warchiefs. The fan went on to explain how Horde felt like a strong cohesive faction with Thrall’s presence. Furthermore, the user expressed dissatisfaction with Garrosh’s monotone aim of Orc Supremacy.

Apart from the four Warchiefs depicted in the mosaic, some fans even expressed an interest in hailing Lor'themar as the leader of the Horde. Players can check out our team’s opinion by perusing this article ranking all the classes in Dragonflight in terms of difficulty.

World of Warcraft continues to attract newcomers owing to frequent updates and expansive lore. Furthermore, the presence of 12 distinct classes adds to the allure. Those new to this title can delve into this guide on how to get started with this MMO in 2023.