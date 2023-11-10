World of Warcraft Dragonflight guide: How to acquire Gigantic Dreamseeds for a shot at a rare mount

World of Warcraft’s latest update, 10.2, brings with it a wealth of new features and items, like Gigantic Dreamseeds. There are various flavors of Dreamseed, but the Gigantic type, in addition to having a chance at useful equipment, also has a chance to drop one - or several - rare mounts that are exclusive to this Emerald Dream zone. At this point in time, they cannot appear anywhere else, making them quite a nice find. However, they are a rare drop.

The only real downside is that a rare mount is not a guarantee. You could also receive multiples of the same mount, as several people online have reported. If you want to roll the dice and try to get some cool mounts, here’s what you need to know about Gigantic Dreamseeds in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

How to unlock Gigantic Dreamseeds in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

Not expensive; definitely time-consuming (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

For completing activities in World of Warcraft’s new Emerald Dream area - World Events, killing Rare/Elite enemies, and more, you can unlock items like Gigantic Dreamseeds. There are fewer seeds you can get as well, but the big rewards come from the Gigantic variety. You can even buy them from a vendor in the Amirdrassi, but you need to be Reputation Level 20 with the Emerald Dream faction.

There are quite a few ways to unlock Gigantic Dreamseeds in World of Warcraft. As far as reliable, guaranteed ways, there are a few. Following the Podling at (64.3, 61.2) can give you a seed to use, for example. These seeds are among the many valuable treasures you can find in the zone.

You will be given a Gigantic Dreamseed at both level 17 and level 20 with the Dream Wardens (Emerald Dream faction). You can also be rewarded with one for doing a minor side quest chain that starts with Cenarius. Complete The Q’onzu Query (50.8, 62 - Cenarius), and then the quest you get: Sky Mother’s Ire. After a few short side quests, you’ll receive another seed.

As far as we've seen, the Laughing Podling is a sure thing (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

World of Warcraft players can also receive these as rewards for defeating Rare monsters and elites and taking part in World Events around the Emerald Dream. They’re absolutely worth getting for chances at new equipment. Most likely, you’ll receive a smattering of crafting reagents, but there’s also a chance for something more.

Mounts that drop from Gigantic Dreamseeds in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Look to the seed. It points the way (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The way these events called Emerald Bounties work is you go to a point on the map where you see the huge seed icon. Plant a Gigantic Dreamseed (or other seed) into the ground. You can also use your Emerald Dewdrops to help funnel more energy into it.

From then, you wait. Clear little obstacles around the dirt (patches of weeds, little animated flowers that you can uproot and fight), and wait for the World of Warcraft event to end. It won’t take longer than 3 minutes.

Though the drop chance is low (10-20% average), it’s a much higher rate than most other rare mounts in WoW. The following mounts can be rewarded from this event:

Reins of the Blossoming Dreamstag

Reins of the Evening Sun Dreamsaber

Reins of the Morning Flourish Dreamsaber

Reins of the Snowfluff Dreamtalon

Reins of the Springtide Dreamtalon

Reins of the Rekindled Dreamstag

These aren’t guaranteed, but for as many Gigantic Dreamseeds as you have, you can keep trying to unlock more gear or rare mounts.

The 10.2 update launched recently in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. In addition to all the other content in the Emerald Dream, the next raid, Amirdrassil, will begin on November 14, 2023.