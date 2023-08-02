New Diablo 4 bug allows Eternal Realm characters into the Seasonal Realm

With the seasons finally coming into play, Diablo 4 now has two specific realms, namely the Eternal Realm and the Seasonal Realm. While the characters in the Eternal Realm will stay there until players manually delete them, others in the Seasonal Realm will be moved to the former once a season expires. Officially there's no way in which characters from one realm can be moved to another.

However, a recent bug allows players to do just that. Moreover, it also allows players to transfer items and aspects. Here's a quick guide on how to do so.

How to transfer Diablo 4 Eternal Realm characters and items into the Seasonal Realm

Before moving on, note that this is a bug in Diablo 4 and, in all likelihood, will be patched out soon. Any items being shifted between the two realms could probably be removed too.

Furthermore, this bug only works as long as you remain in session. Once you quit the game and log back in, you must repeat certain steps to exploit the bug. These are as follows:

Join a party using your Seasonal Character in Diablo 4.

Once you've done so, disconnect your internet, but don't quit the game.

Reconnect your internet, and then select your character on the Eternal Realm.

When you load back into the Sanctuary, you should ideally be transported back to your party in the Seasonal Realm.

Although this bug circumvents the inability to use the character from the Eternal Realm on the Seasonal Realm, you will still have to create a Seasonal character to make use of this bug. Moreover, you will not be able to explore the Seasonal Realm to the fullest with the help of this bug.

With the Diablo 4 Patch 1.1.1 coming on August 8, there's a possibility that Blizzard Entertainment could fix this bug through that patch itself. If, however, many individuals exploit it, they could issue a silent patch to fix it.

To summarize, Season of the Malignant hasn't had a very pleasant launch. From heavy nerfs to random bugs, the players have been plagued with many issues. However, the only positive point from the situation is that Blizzard is actually listening and implementing fixes concerning some of the major problems that arose post-season launch.

While Blizzard detailed most of the upcoming changes in a Campfire Chat around a week ago, it will be interesting to see how they turn out once they go live in the game.