New World Aeternum: How to get and upgrade the Azoth staff

New World Aeternum has a plethora of special weapons that you can acquire, one of which is the Azoth Staff, previously known as Corruption's Bane. It is a core tool for adventurers that enables them to seal corrupted breaches and access specific expeditions. This staff is integral to the game's overall main storyline and is essential for taking on various PvE challenges.

Items in New World are essential for character progression, combat, crafting, and exploration. From powerful weapons and sturdy armor to potent consumables and rare resources, every item you collect can have a direct impact on your adventure. Especially for special artifacts that give you an upper hand in PvE and PvP combat.

Here's a guide on how to obtain the Azoth Staff in New World Aeternum.

How to obtain and upgrade Azoth Staff in New World Aeternum

How to acquire Azoth Staff

Azoth Staff (Image via Amazon Games)

To acquire the Azoth Staff, you need to complete the Soulwarden Questline. This questline will start when you acquire the quest to meet the fisherman hermit, Yonas Alazar, at the Fisherman's Bend on the southeastern border of Monarch's Bluffs. This will then start your journey towards obtaining the staff. Be reminded that the quest will be available once you reach a certain level 20 in the game.

However, it is recommended to explore and learn the surrounding regions of Everfall in New World Aeternum since the questline will require you to traverse a lot in different places. To lessen your travel time and avoid going back and forth, unlock the spirit shrines first and then visit settlements.

If you are below the required level, explore and do side and faction quests in Everfall. You may level up fast by crafting low-tier items in huge amounts, gathering, refining, and exploring the vast world of New World Aeternum.

How to retrieve and assemble the Azoth Staff

Once you have reached level 20 in New World Aeternum, you may now forge the Azoth Staff. But before you can do that, you must complete the 'Into the breaches' quest right after to get some experience.

Here is a step-by-step on how to retrieve and assemble the Azoth Staff.

Plans of the Pestilent - You must acquire the Angry Earth Seed from the questline of Adiana Theron since this item is a key component to build Azoth Staff. Argent and Aether - Once you have obtained the Angry Earth Seed, go back to Yonas Alazar. He will then instruct you to retrieve the silver and tell you to forge the pieces of your Azoth Staff at the Amrine Temple near Windsward. Forging your Azoth Staff - Once you have obtained the necessary parts, return to Alazar, then head back to Everfall. You will then assemble the Azoth Staff at the sacred altar inside the nearby Shattered Obelisk. Into the Breaches - Once you have the Azoth Staff, you may now try it on nearby corrupted areas, such as Harplass Homestead. Then, once you complete this quest, you are free to cleanse the different corrupted breaches on the map.

By following these steps, you can efficiently obtain the Azoth Staff without unnecessary delays, allowing you to progress through New World Aeternum with ease.

How to upgrade your Azoth Staff

Azoth Staff Upgrade (Image via Amazon Games)

The Azoth staff has a higher tier level, which is needed to close higher levels of corrupted Breaches. However, it will not be easy since leveling up your Azoth staff is gated by levels. To continue upgrading the item, you must unlock specific quests in the main storyline.

Here's a table on how you can level up your Azoth Staff in New World Aeternum.

Tier 1 Azoth Staff can be obtained through Forging in level 20. Tier 2 Azoth Staff can be upgraded once you reach the Covenant Commitment quest. This upgrade now seals level 30 Corruption Breaches. Tier 3 Azoth Staff can be upgraded once you reach The Alliance quest. This upgrade now seals level 40 Corruption Breaches. Tier 4 Azoth Staff can be upgraded once you reach the Race for the Box quest. This upgrade allows you to close level 50 corruption breaches. Tier 5 Azoth Staff can be upgraded once you reach the Tempest's Heart. This now seals level 60 to level 65 Corruption Breaches.

Make sure to follow this step-by-step so that you are able to progress through the game smoothly. With the Azoth Staff in your hand, you will unlock greater challenges and better rewards, making your character more powerful in your adventures.

Stay prepared, and always remember to upgrade your gear and skills so that you don't face difficulty in dealing with enemies on your journey in New World Aeternum.

