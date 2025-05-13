New World Aeternum Season of the Divide is live: World Bosses, Maps, and more are live (Season 8)

Season of the Divide is New World Aeternum’s latest content drop and offers a wide array of things to do. From a new map, new events, and titanic bosses to do battle with, there’s plenty to be excited about. Season 8: Season of the Divide is live right now, and much of the content is already available. Some of it will launch next month, but there’s plenty to see and do until then.

If you’re looking for powerful new Artifacts, new challenges, or simply new ways to play the game, New World Aeternum Season of the Divide won’t disappoint. Here’s what’s in store for you now and in the future.

What’s available in New World S8 - Season of the Divide?

New World Aeternum’s Season of the Divide began on May 12, 2025, and brought with it a host of new features to be excited about. The majority of the content is available right now, with the noted exception of Seasonal Server: Hardcore. The Hardcore seasonal content won’t open its doors until June, but it’s still exciting for many.

Khepri is one of the bosses showing up as powerful, group-oriented World Bosses in New World Season of the Divide (Image via Amazon Games)

Players won’t have any artifact equipment limits, giving players the ability to become as powerful as they want. You can level up faster and dominate the game in some exciting new ways.

However, there’s plenty of new content available right now, like World Bosses. Set on a weekly rotation, players will be able to tackle foes like Scarab Boss Khepri, Fire Naga Ifrit, and Mammoth Mahantaram, for a shot at amazing gear, including a guaranteed 725 GS item and a variety of 710+ items.

For people who love PVP, there will be limited-time preview events for upcoming PVP content, such as the 10 vs. 10 Capture the Flag game, with cool power-ups and jump pads. There’s also going to be Outpost Rush: Barebones — a gear-equalized version of the already-popular game mode, and a new 3v3 Arena Map. These will be rotated throughout the season.

Get ready for some intense, Capture the Flag action! (Image via Amazon Games)

Speaking of rotations, PVP Modes will now rotate hourly instead of every two weeks. At first this will only involve the 3v3 Arena Maps, though, but will change in the future. For fans of Outpost Rush, there’s a new map coming too, Coral Divide.

It’s a map that focuses on verticality, as well as updated gates, and an updated Baroness’ scoring lock. Players will start with 50 Azoth to prepare for this map. It also has a gorgeous ocean-inspired battleground. If that’s not enough PVP for you, PVP Camps have been added to the game.

Players can bind themselves to faction-only destructible camps, if they’re flagged for PVP. You can then hunt down enemy faction camps and destroy them, so open-world PVP foes have fewer places to respawn to. It promises to make open-world PVP far more interesting.

Even open-world PVP received a major enhancement in Season of the Divide (Image via Amazon Games)

New World Aeternum Season of the Divide also builds on previous seasons that added artifacts to the game, such as Season of Conquerors and Season of the Guardian, with seven powerful new artifacts. All types of players will surely find something they desire among these. The confirmed new artifacts are as follows:

Old Crown (Medium Helm): +10 to all attributes, comes with bonus gem functionality.

+10 to all attributes, comes with bonus gem functionality. Relentless (Tower Shield): Team armor aura and enhanced healing.

Team armor aura and enhanced healing. Vampire Vestments (Light Chest): Lifesteal and mana synergy.

Lifesteal and mana synergy. Wit (Sword): Increased threat and damage mitigation on crits.

Increased threat and damage mitigation on crits. Chaos (Blunderbuss): Launch enemies with fiery blast shots.

Launch enemies with fiery blast shots. Runic Greaves (Heavy Feet): Speed boost after using Heartrunes.

Speed boost after using Heartrunes. Lich Gloves (Light Hands): Empower stacking with ability usage.

In addition to major content updates like this to New World Season of the Divide, there are also other adjustments. There are five new Survival Potions to pick from, and Target Lock/Aim Assist were adjusted, so controller players won’t perfectly lock on when aiming at moving targets.

Changes were made due to how Aim Assist harmed the skill-based nature of this MMO. All of this and much more are available right now.

