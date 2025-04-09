New World Rabbit's Revenge event: Everything you need to know

As spring returns to New World Aeternum, so does the Rabbit’s Revenge event. A horde of corrupted rabbits have invaded the land, their red, beady eyes glistening in the darkness. It will be up to players to tackle this threat head-on and have a chance to unlock some equipment and even cool new cosmetics. This year’s primary cosmetic reward looks to be a cooler, updated version of the 2024 design.

Ad

Coming as a part of the various content drops for Season 7 of New World Aeternum, Rabbit’s Revenge will be available for a limited time only. While most of the rewards for this event are cosmetic, there is one very powerful reward players can unlock if they’re diligent enough.

Duration and rewards for New World Rabbit’s Revenge event

The New World Rabbit’s Revenge event begins on April 15, 2025, at 12 am PT and ends on April 28, 2025. Players will need to be on the lookout for these corrupted rabbits, as each and every one of them has a chance to drop interesting loot — though some of it has a daily limit per day. That just means you can’t infinitely farm Diamond Gypsum, or Defiled Rabbit’s Foot.

Ad

Trending

This is the full cosmetic look you can acquire through this event (Image via Amazon Games)

This version of the New World Rabbit’s Revenge also introduces the Corrupted Rabbit’s Armor as a series of pieces of loot that drop off the corrupted rabbits. We’ll have the drop chances below. However, if you want the best part, the Corruption’s Rabbit Helm, that’s available in the store as a real-money purchase.

Ad

While most of this update is cosmetic, one of the drops is the Corruption’s Peak Weapon (Flail), which will drop after defeating 300 corrupted rabbits. It’s a guaranteed drop and one per event, so you unfortunately cannot farm these either. Below is a list of everything you can expect to unlock and the odds of the items dropping:

Diamond Gypsum - (66% Drop Chance)

Daily Limit: 6 per day

Defiled Rabbit’s Foot (80% Drop Chance): Consumable Item: Increases Luck

Daily Limit: 5 per day

Corrupted Rabbit Mask (1.5% Drop Chance): Head Skin

Guaranteed after defeating 200 corrupted rabbits.

Limit: 1 per event

Corruption’s Peak Weapon (1% Drop Chance): Flail

Guaranteed after defeating 300 corrupted rabbits.

Limit: 1 per event

Corruption’s Barricade Skin (0.5% Drop Chance): Armor skin

Guaranteed after defeating 350 corrupted rabbits.

Limit: 1 per event

Defiled Storage Chest of the Hare (0.25% Drop Chance): Housing Item

Guaranteed after defeating 400 corrupted rabbits.

Limit: 1 per event

Ad

There are plenty of places to find corrupted rabbits for New World’s Rabbit’s Revenge event as well. We have to assume that the locations will be the same as previous year’s. That means you can expect them on Rabbit Island, the new Sunderfort Shrine in Great Cleave, and outside of Everfall and Ebonscale cities.

While any weapon combination will do when hunting corrupted rabbits, if you’re a sure shot, it might not be a bad idea to use a bow or musket so you can defeat the rabbits from a nice, safe distance.

Ad

Check out our other New World Aeternum guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More