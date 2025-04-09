New World Rabbit's Revenge event: Everything you need to know

As spring returns to New World Aeternum, so does the Rabbit’s Revenge event. A horde of corrupted rabbits have invaded the land, their red, beady eyes glistening in the darkness. It will be up to players to tackle this threat head-on and have a chance to unlock some equipment and even cool new cosmetics. This year’s primary cosmetic reward looks to be a cooler, updated version of the 2024 design.
Coming as a part of the various content drops for Season 7 of New World Aeternum, Rabbit’s Revenge will be available for a limited time only. While most of the rewards for this event are cosmetic, there is one very powerful reward players can unlock if they’re diligent enough.
Duration and rewards for New World Rabbit’s Revenge event
The New World Rabbit’s Revenge event begins on April 15, 2025, at 12 am PT and ends on April 28, 2025. Players will need to be on the lookout for these corrupted rabbits, as each and every one of them has a chance to drop interesting loot — though some of it has a daily limit per day. That just means you can’t infinitely farm Diamond Gypsum, or Defiled Rabbit’s Foot.
This version of the New World Rabbit’s Revenge also introduces the Corrupted Rabbit’s Armor as a series of pieces of loot that drop off the corrupted rabbits. We’ll have the drop chances below. However, if you want the best part, the Corruption’s Rabbit Helm, that’s available in the store as a real-money purchase.
While most of this update is cosmetic, one of the drops is the Corruption’s Peak Weapon (Flail), which will drop after defeating 300 corrupted rabbits. It’s a guaranteed drop and one per event, so you unfortunately cannot farm these either. Below is a list of everything you can expect to unlock and the odds of the items dropping:
- Diamond Gypsum - (66% Drop Chance)
- Daily Limit: 6 per day
- Defiled Rabbit’s Foot (80% Drop Chance): Consumable Item: Increases Luck
- Daily Limit: 5 per day
- Corrupted Rabbit Mask (1.5% Drop Chance): Head Skin
- Guaranteed after defeating 200 corrupted rabbits.
- Limit: 1 per event
- Corruption’s Peak Weapon (1% Drop Chance): Flail
- Guaranteed after defeating 300 corrupted rabbits.
- Limit: 1 per event
- Corruption’s Barricade Skin (0.5% Drop Chance): Armor skin
- Guaranteed after defeating 350 corrupted rabbits.
- Limit: 1 per event
- Defiled Storage Chest of the Hare (0.25% Drop Chance): Housing Item
- Guaranteed after defeating 400 corrupted rabbits.
- Limit: 1 per event
There are plenty of places to find corrupted rabbits for New World’s Rabbit’s Revenge event as well. We have to assume that the locations will be the same as previous year’s. That means you can expect them on Rabbit Island, the new Sunderfort Shrine in Great Cleave, and outside of Everfall and Ebonscale cities.
While any weapon combination will do when hunting corrupted rabbits, if you’re a sure shot, it might not be a bad idea to use a bow or musket so you can defeat the rabbits from a nice, safe distance.
Check out our other New World Aeternum guides and features
- All new Artifacts in New World Aeternum Season 7
- Is it worth playing New World Aeternum in 2025?
- New World Aeternum: 5 Best Weapon combos for PVP