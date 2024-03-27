Bungie to add 100 more Vault spaces in Destiny 2 The Final Shape

Destiny 2 The Final Shape is closing in with each passing week. Bungie has been busy implementing many changes and overhauling some core aspects of the game to make the expansion feel superior to the past updates. Hence, one of the additions to the expansion will be related to the Vault, where the Vault space for every player will increase by 100.

The announcement of the Vault spaces was made amidst heaps of other reveals, such as the return of The Recluse and The Mountaintop, confirmations of multiple perks, and much more. However, the increased slots in Vaults are just as important, incentivizing everyone to progress and farm the best versions of the upcoming "Brave" weapons.

Destiny 2 Vault space will increase by 100 in The Final Shape

Note that the increase in Vault slots will be implemented with the arrival of The Final Shape expansion. Hence, players must manage their 600-slot Vault with all the weapons and armor pieces until Destiny 2 Into the Light. After the implementation, however, the total Vault slots will increase from 600 to 700, starting June 4, 2024.

Regarding the confirmation, Bungie stated the following:

"You should all go out and farm with impunity to go ahead and get the rolls you want ultimately because, with the arrival of The Final Shape, we will be adding 100 more Vault slots. So, go out there, grab the rolls, 27 Edge Transits and hold on to them."

Anyone looking for the footage of the confirmation can tune into the Developer's livestream VOD and skip to the timestamp at around 25 minutes and 30 seconds.

Note that all Brave weapons from Into the Light, including The Recluse and The Mountaintop, will be available for perk-enhancing in The Final Shape.

Hence, the added slots to the Vault will allow everyone to hold onto multiple copies of the same weapon, as there are chances that a player might want a perfect weapon each for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE.