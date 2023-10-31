Destiny 2 The Final Shape reportedly delayed till June 2024

Things are pretty grim up there in Bungie, as the Destiny 2 community got hold of reports regarding staff layoffs and The Final Shape's delay. Nobody can put a finger on the issue currently, as the former staff members expressed their reactions to the community. The final entry for the Light vs. Darkness has been delayed until June 2024, with Bungie's Marathon to 2025.

According to reports from Bloomberg, it seems that Bungie CEO Pete Parsons sent an email to all employees, asking them to attend a team meeting. It has been reported to be about "some news today coming out of Bungie." However, whether the mass layoff is the primary reason behind The Final Shape's delay remains unknown.

Destiny 2's final expansion reportedly delayed amidst mass termination at Bungie

Destiny 2 hasn't had the best of times recently in Year 6, amidst the disastrous expansion launch, alongside the disappointing seasonal narratives that followed. The only positive for the last eight months seemed to be the restructure of the Crota's End Raid, which was received positively by the community.

Adding to this, Bungie recently lost a bunch of managers from the art and support team, with a few of them being unknown. As mentioned earlier, the reports of layoff and The Final Shape's delay came simultaneously, leading players to wonder if one incident led to another. Here is what Jason Schrier stated in his report:

"To be clear, Bungie recently *told staff* that The Final Shape and Marathon are delayed. It was not made public until this story."

Further reports from within claim that the delay of The Final Shape from February to June has been made to move the produce out of Sony's current fiscal year (March 2023 to 2024). At the same time, Bungie's upcoming title, Marathon, has been moved to 2025.

The history of layoffs has been consistent in PlayStation studios as well, ever since the Bungie-Sony acquisition in 2022, most of which have been due to delays. The community is still awaiting official words from Bungie, and their plans for the future regarding Destiny 2, alongside the company itself.